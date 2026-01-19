“Just Embarrassing for the NFL”: Skip Bayless Slams Refs for Missing Hit on Caleb Williams in Bears-Rams Game

After shocking the world by reaching the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since January of 2011, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears didn’t find the start against the Los Angeles Rams that they had been hoping for. A 34-yard pass to D.J. Moore on the very first play of the game was immediately overshadowed by Williams’ interception that occurred just four plays later on fourth down, but it wasn’t the turnover that had everyone upset.

As Chicago’s sophomore sensation was releasing the ball, the Rams’ Kobie Turner came flying in with both of his hands up in an attempt to swat the pass down. After the ball had left Williams’ hand, Turner continued towards him and ultimately ended up smacking the quarterback’s helmet, an offense that would usually warrant a roughing the passer or illegal use of hands penalty.

Suffice to say, Bears fans from across the internet were irate, and so too was the former Undisputed host, Skip Bayless. “How did the refs miss that obvious blow to Caleb’s head? Would’ve saved at least 3 points,” he tweeted. “Just embarrassing for the NFL.”

No flag on this hit to Caleb Williams’ head on the interception pic.twitter.com/Kd2vf65b0B — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) January 18, 2026

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if Chicago will be getting much sympathy from other fan bases, as many are still remembering the multiple hits to the head that Chicago dished out to Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers just one week prior in the Wild Card round.

Some called it “karma,” while others suggested that Bayless is wrong about the three points, given the fact that the Bears’ head coach, Ben Johnson, seldom settles for field goals from that range. After all, the play in question did occur on fourth and two at Los Angeles’ 21-yard line.

Nevertheless, the prevailing sentiment seems to be that the Bears were combating both the Rams and the zebras on Sunday night.

The refs hate the bears skip. — matt (@FFEMTMATT87) January 18, 2026

Thankfully, the incident came early enough into the contest that it ultimately had no bearing on the final result. Both Matthew Stafford and Williams struggled for the majority of the contest, with the Bears’ QB turning the ball over twice while the Rams’ veteran endured four sacks and a sub-50% completion percentage through three and a half quarters of play.

When each side is able to hold a lead, and the score ends up being tied for the majority of the time, it usually takes an exceptionally egregious call, or lack thereof, to determine the final result, and this is simply not one of those cases. Sorry, Bears fans, there are plenty of reasons as to why this year didn’t go your way, but this isn’t one of them.