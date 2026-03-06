Not Jeremiyah Love, Emmanuel Acho Reasons Why Caleb Downs Is the Best Player In the 2026 Draft

For most of the pre-draft cycle, two names have dominated the “best player in the 2026 NFL Draft” conversation: Jeremiyah Love and Fernando Mendoza.

While the Notre Dame running back has often been labeled the most complete overall prospect after a dominant junior season and an electric NFL Combine showing, quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been widely projected as the top signal-caller in the class.

The former, in particular, strengthened his case after blazing a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at 212 pounds, adding to his resume that already includes the 2025 Doak Walker Award and 1,372 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns during his junior season.

But former NFL star and analyst Emmanuel Acho sees the draft board very differently. Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast Speakeasy, Acho argued that the true best player in the entire class is neither Love nor Mendoza. In his eyes, that title belongs to Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

“I do not think there is a more complete pro prospect at their position than Caleb Downs,” Acho said bluntly. For the former NFL player, Downs’ value comes from the fact that he checks every possible box for a modern defensive back. “He can cover as necessary. He can smack you. He gets interceptions as necessary. He can blitz… anything you want Caleb Downs to do, he can do,” Acho noted.

Simply put, it is this versatility that separates Downs from every other prospect in the draft. This is also why Acho believes the Ohio State star will be a day 1 starter for every NFL team. “Caleb Downs would start on any team that drafted him … I don’t know if you can say that about any other prospect.”

The analyst doubled down on this praise by arguing that not a single draft prospect this year who could be bonafide starters for their new teams come week 1. “There isn’t necessarily an offensive tackle that could go to the Philadelphia Eagles and start right away. Definitely not an offensive tackle that could go to the Chargers and start right away.”

“There’s not a running back, Jeremiyah Love included, that could go and start on any NFL team… There’s not an edge rusher… pick one… that could go start on every NFL team… Go to the Rams if you want to, Ruben Bain. You’re not starting right away,” Acho said.

But Downs is different, as he reiterates. “Caleb Downs is displacing one of the two safety positions on any team… And if he’s not, he’s starting at nickel.”

“Caleb Downs would start on ANY team that drafted him…I do not think there’s a more complete pro prospect at their position…” – @EmmanuelAcho is VERY HIGH on the Caleb Downs train… @housh84 disagrees CHECK OUT WHY RIGHT NOW ➡️ https://t.co/f4H3dQB55c pic.twitter.com/buckclN5kb — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) March 6, 2026

As lofty Acho’s evaluation seems right now, it must be said that it also aligns with what coaches and scouts have been saying about Downs for years.

Back in November 2024, legendary CFB head coach Nick Saban once described Caleb as one of the most complete players he has ever coached.

“This guy is one of the most complete people I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach. His competitive IQ, how he responds on the field and reacts instinctively, is in the top tier of all players of all time,” he said.

Nick Saban with some incredible praise for Caleb Downs (via @CollegeGameDay): “This guy is one of the most complete people I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach. He’s a great person. He’s a great student. He’s a phenomenal football player,” Saban said. “Great competitive — his… — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) November 23, 2024

The numbers also support the praise. Across three seasons between Alabama and Ohio State, Caleb Downs has recorded 257 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 12 passes defended. His 2023 freshman season alone made history when he became the first true freshman at Alabama to lead the team in tackles with 107.

Scouts also love his positional versatility. As seen with his time at Ohio State, where Downs logged significant snaps as a deep safety, box defender, and slot defender, essentially functioning as a defensive chess piece capable of impacting every layer of the field.

This kind of skill set is why many mock drafts project him as a Top 5-10 pick, with teams like the New York Jets, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Cincinnati Bengals frequently mentioned as potential landing spots.

No wonder for Emmanuel Acho, his scouting report on Downs is simple: “Anything you want out of a football player, Caleb Downs can de. He is physical. He is intellectual. He is cerebral… he’s a prototype NFL safety.”