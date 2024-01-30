To Further Build on His $300 Million Net Worth, Tom Brady Announces Blockbuster Merger With Athletics Giant NOBULL

Birmingham City v Leeds United – Sky Bet Championship NFL, American Football Herren, USA legend Tom Brady (L) in the stand before the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrews, Birmingham on Saturday 12th August 2023.

Tom Brady retired in February 2023 after a remarkable 23-season stint as a quarterback for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, despite hanging up his cleats, the former QB, who has already accumulated $300 million through career earnings and endorsements, continues to dominate several business endeavors, putting his good time to use with spokesmanship and entrepreneurial skills.

In order to further build on his net worth through his health and nutrition company, TB12, and the apparel brand, Brady, the NFL star, announced that he was merging them with NOBULL. Notably, Brady will become the No. 2 shareholder in the company, as per CNBC.

The brand NOBULL was acquired by Mike Repole in July 2023, who is known for establishing BodyArmor. Repole will remain the largest shareholder of the merged company, ahead of Brady. In the interview, the NFL legend expressed his intention to focus on business after retiring from football, positioning the merger as a crucial step.

“It was kind of a no-brainer for me. When I retired from playing, I had much more intention to focus on the business things I had going on, and this [merger] was step number one,” said Brady on the Front Office Sports Today podcast.

Tom Brady and Mike Repole envision the new entity as a comprehensive wellness company focusing on footwear, apparel, and nutrition. This serves his aim closely, as TB12 catered to a wide range of supplements, protein powders, electrolyte powders, and equipment. On the other hand, Brady Brand specializes in workout and lifestyle clothing. NOBULL had an identity as a footwear, apparel, and accessory brand, which will now converge with Brady’s product lines.

Tom Brady on His Business Mogul Journey Before NOBULL

Tom Brady is gradually building his empire with a strategically diversified business portfolio. In 2020, he launched 199 Productions, a production company named as an homage to his draft position in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Notably, this company collaborated with renowned directors Joe and Anthony Russo for his first project, ‘Unseen Football’. Spearheaded by Brady, the documentary highlighted his continued love for football. 199 Productions has contributed to the production of ‘Man in the Arena’ which revolves around Brady’s firsthand account of his ten Super Bowl games.

Tom Brady embarked on his love of sports yet again, co-founding a sports-centric NFT platform — Autograph. Established in 2021, the venture alongside Richard Rosenblatt gained momentum, thanks to Brady’s fame. Autograph secured $170 million in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins soon after. The brand also signed a striking deal with DraftKings Marketplace, which qualified as the exclusive distributor at the moment.

Brady’s business acumen appears as promising as his quarterback journey, especially with endorsement deals with brands like Under Armour, Hertz, and Foot Locker. These collaborations are reported to have contributed over $100 million to the rise of Tom Brady as a businessman. The former Bucs quarterback‘s evolution as an entrepreneur not only appears promising but holds the potential to transition him from a millionaire athlete to a billionaire industrialist.