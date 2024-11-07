Now Jared Goff Fans Can Own a Piece of His Legacy for Just $999

Oct 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Since arriving in 2021, Jared Goff has been a big reason why the Detroit Lions have changed their perception outside the locker room and their identity within it, transforming them from lovable losers to serious contenders. Goff has been winning on the football field more than ever, and now he’s winning off the field too.

Advertisement

Goff parlayed his considerable NFL success (and his first name) into a lucrative partnership with Jared the Jeweler earlier this year. Now, the two Jareds have teamed up for a signature Lions-themed ring.

Jared the Jeweler is certainly living up to its reputation as the priciest division of Signet Jewelers Ltd. The 14K white gold ring costs a pretty penny at $999 and features a blue epoxy inlay. It also contains a piece of the game ball from the Lions’ 2024 season opener win over the LA Rams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Goff (@jaredgoff)

Goff called the victory a “memorable Detroit sports moment.” Indeed, the thrilling 26-20 win could be viewed as a major turning point for the franchise if the Lions go on to eclipse their Super Bowl expectations in 2024. No doubt, that would raise the value of the rings significantly as well.

Dan Campbell, Goff, and Co. are well on their way to doing just that. They’ve rattled off six straight wins since their 1-1 start and are now favorites to come out of the NFC.

The catalyst for the Jared Goff-Jared the Jeweler partnership

Major factors in the partnership between the player and the jeweler were Goff’s Pro Bowl status and the Lions’ success. However, Claudia Civino, president of Jared, stated that fan signs were the reason they started paying attention to Goff.

“We started to notice fans at every Detroit Lions game holding up signs saying, ‘We went to Jared.’ It was a riff on the commercials that Jared used to run, with the tagline, ‘He went to Jared,'” Civino said to WWD back in February. “So we started paying more attention to the team.”

Lions fans will definitely be excited to hear about the level of impact they were able to have here. And who wouldn’t?

Something else really sealed the deal between the two Jareds, though. When Civino met with Goff in February, she presented him with a watch worth five figures. That was nice enough, but then she also presented him with 10 identical ones to give to his offensive linemen.

Anyone who watches football knows that QBs take extra special care of their offensive linemen. The “hogs”, as many call them, are the ones protecting quarterbacks from the wrath of massive defensive linemen after all.

The watches must be working for Goff: the big fellas protecting him are allowing him to be pressured just 6.5 times per game this season, compared to 8.3 last year.