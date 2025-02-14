Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson React as Eagles’ DE Says He Should’ve Won the Super Bowl MVP Over Jalen Hurts

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts with linebacker Josh Sweat (19) during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Should Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts have been named Super Bowl LIX MVP? Most fans and analysts will tell you unequivocally yes. However, someone much closer to the source thinks another player deserved the award.

Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat thinks he would have been a worthy Super Bowl LIX MVP. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh McLane, “I should’ve had it. I could’ve had it. It’s all good, though.”

Shannon Sharpe did not like Sweat expressing this opinion so shortly after the Super Bowl. He expressed on Nightcap that Sweat shouldn’t be “complaining” about “an individual award.” But if he was going to, he needed to wait until the distant future to do so.

“You won the Super Bowl. You won the Super Bowl and you’re complaining about… an individual award… he played really well… [but] it’s too soon [to complain]. Maybe 10 years from now, y’all sitting on the porch… ‘I should have been Super Bowl MVP.’ I say that then. Not now.”

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Sweat finished second in Super Bowl MVP voting. The seventh-year pro notched six tackles (two tackles for loss) and 2.5 sacks in Philly’s 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sweat’s tackle and sack numbers matched Von Miller’s production in Super Bowl 50 when Miller won Super Bowl MVP honors. Hurts, meanwhile, posted 293 total yards and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) for Philadelphia. He completed 77.3% (17/22) of his passes.

It’s clear both men have legitimate cases for the award. But to Chad Johnson – who chimed in on Sweat’s comments before Sharpe – the answer was clear.

Chad Johnson joins Super Bowl LIX MVP debate

Johnson praised Sweat and the Eagles’ defense, saying they, “gave Mahomes hell” and “beat the offensive line up so bad, I felt bad for Mahomes.”

However, at the end of the day, he believed Hurts was most responsible for Philadelphia’s victory.

“I understand it. [Sweat] had a hell of a performance. He was a big reason, a big part of their success defensively, so I totally get it. But in the grand scheme of things, [Jalen Hurts] had one hell of a game and… was the reason they were able to win that game… [Hurts] deserved that MVP.”

Sweat missed out on the prestigious award, but won’t be sweating things roughly one month from now. The pending free agent is set to land a big contract at the start of the new league year.

Even without Super Bowl MVP honors, Spotrac projects Sweat to average $18.8 million annually in his next deal. The 28-year-old will have the chance to negotiate with non-Eagles franchises at 12:00 p.m. E.T. on Mar. 10.