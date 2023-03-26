“OBJ Is No. 2 Receiver at Best”: Shannon Sharpe Thinks Odell Beckham Jr. Is Not Worth a Lot of Money for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a lot of their wide receiver go. Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, and JuJu Smith-Schuster will leave in free agency. Hence, they need a new wide receiver for their already powerful squad. The Super Bowl-winning team is considering former Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. They think that the 30-year-old can become a good target for their starting QB Patrick Mahomes. When the legendary tight-end turned sports analyst heard this news, Shannon Sharpe did not hold himself back from giving his honest opinion.

OBJ tore his ACL when he played in the Super Bowl with the Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals. He rehabbed his knee for a year and is now ready to make a comeback. He was linked to a lot of teams. From the Giants to the Jets, many showed their interest in him. But recently, news came out that the head coach of Kansas City is not ruling OBJ off the list of receivers he would like to have on the team. However, the issue is the compensation price that the second-team All-Pro is asking for.

Sharpe thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is not worth what he expects the teams to pay him

The former Denver Broncos tight end said that since Beckham is coming off his second ACL tear in three years, he should not be asking for a large sum of him.

He also said, “You’re only worth what someone is willing to pay, and somehow Odell is under the notion, ‘I need you guys to pay me on what I’ve done’…people view you now as a complimentary; a No.2 receiver at best.”

He also listed a bunch of injuries the WR had had in his career.

How much was OBJ expecting from teams?

Even though he flirted with teams like the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants, and the Los Angeles Rams, nothing came of the romances.

He revealed that the best offer he received was for a compensation package worth $4 million. Initially, he asked for $20 million from teams. However, he later refused that he asked for that amount.

Report:

OBJ originally was asking teams for 15-20 million a year. When he realized teams would not pay that, he has since dropped his salary expectation. pic.twitter.com/9J4k7Xadj2 — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) March 22, 2023

Hence, in conclusion, Sharpe thought that asking for over $20 million was not fair because one-handed catches are not going to do the job now. The most viable option for him now is to sign a one-year deal with a team and try again next year.