Odell Beckham Jr. To Join The Bills? Von Miller Drops Massive Hint Regarding The Star Receiver’s Future In The League

There is absolutely no doubt about the fact that Odell Beckham Jr is a match-winner. His addition really changed the fortunes of the Rams last season and eventually allowed them to lift the title.

Although there was a point when OBJ was down and out last year. His stint with the Browns was really a forgettable one and many had even started doubting his abilities. However, as soon as he got traded to the Rams, everything fell into place.

A torn ACL at the Super Bowl forced him out of the first half of the current season but it was evident that as soon as he gets fit, he will be chased down by a number of teams.

Von Miller Wants Odell Beckham Jr. To Join The Bills

There has been a lot of discussion about what would be a good landing spot for the wide receiver. Several experts claimed that Packers might try hard to rope him into their squad as they are in dire need of an experienced Wide Receiver.

Moreover, speculations of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looking to add him to the roster to ensure more support for Tom Brady are also on the rise. Amidst all this, Von Miller recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and made it absolutely clear that he is trying his hardest to get OBJ into his team.

Von stated that he is trying to do everything he can to make the Buffalo Bills the perfect landing spot for OBJ but at the same time, he also wants to ensure that OBJ takes the best possible decision for himself.

Von stated that Odell is like a brother to him and he will support the WR irrespective of where he ends up as he wants him to do what’s best for his family. “I have never lied to the guy for a day in my life. I have given him the best recruiting pitch one can possibly give but at the same time, we gotta do what’s best for Odell Beckham Jr,” Miller told Pat.

However, Von also added that in his opinion, the best decision for OBJ would be to come to the Bills. Pat McAfee reckons that Miller’s statement makes it clear that Odell is most probably joining the Bills.

