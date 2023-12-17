Offside Call in Broncos Game Becomes Focal Point Days After Infuriated Patrick Mahomes Trashed Officiating

During Denver’s 42-17 loss to Detroit, coach Sean Payton unleashed a fiery sideline exchange with the officials and also his quarterback, Russell Wilson. The animated interaction became a focal point after both TV viewers and those at Ford Field took a glance at the exchange. The head coach later clarified in the post-game presser that his frustration stemmed from a third-quarter offside penalty that nullified a touchdown play, hampering Denver’s chance to narrow the deficit to 14 points.

During Week 14, the Kansas City Chiefs too faced a challenging night, ultimately losing to the Buffalo Bills 17-20. Despite the defeat, the game’s most contentious moment was Patrick Mahomes’ heated interaction with the referees.

This incident raises concerns that officials might scrutinize such calls more closely, especially after being criticized by the Face of the League. This heightened attention may have played a role in the Broncos experiencing a close call against the Lions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1736227342299595118?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Patrick Mahomes found Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the middle of the field, with only a few minutes remaining on the clock. Kelce then lateraled it to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, resulting in a seemingly successful touchdown. However, the joy was short-lived, as referees deemed the play offside due to Toney’s foot slightly crossing the scrimmage line.

Strikingly, the referees delayed signaling the offside until after the play concluded. Mahomes was visibly upset and confronted the referees, slamming his helmet in frustration. The similar call that unfolded in the Broncos vs. Lions game the following week prompted scrutiny from fans regarding the consistency and timing of such decisions.

Fans React With Criticism as Referee Calls Raise Offside Drama Yet Again

Following the second controversial penalty call this season, one fan suggested that the offside call might have been made to please Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs fan base. Another fan humorously edited a picture of Kadarius Toney into the Broncos penalty call, poking fun at the wide receiver for his offside.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BroncosRuntry/status/1736227751336587603?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JustinM_NFL/status/1736233306444718323?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Chiefs Nation is closely watching referee decisions following their team’s recent setback. Expressing frustration, a fan noted that referees seemed to perform worse since online gambling became legal, affecting not just the Chiefs but sports in general.

He wrote, “Refs got worse after online gambling became legal. Not just this game or the Chiefs, but in general and in all sports that are wagered. Well, it was always bad in boxing.“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dbajack1273482/status/1736254377914966137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Broncos faced their setback towards the end of the third quarter when the officials determined that Broncos’ offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz was offside, nullifying a one-yard touchdown by fullback Michael Burton on fourth down. Quinn expressed his disappointment, stating,

“I haven’t seen the picture or the film yet to really have an accurate opinion on the situation. It’s unfortunate; I genuinely strive to play penalty-free football. So, it’s disheartening that I got called for a penalty.“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TroyRenck/status/1736260090888355950?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s worth noting that no ‘offensive offsides’ were called from 2016 to 2019. However, the league called for a total of six offside penalties in 2020. So, it somewhat makes sense why players and coaches are furious about these calls.

The officiating quality in the NFL remains inconsistent, a longstanding issue spanning decades. Despite the introduction of instant replay, numerous calls still elude accuracy. Each week brings forth a lamentable reality: at least one crucial call or non-call that alters a game’s outcome.

Fans voice frustration, players and coaches express discontent, and the league occasionally acknowledges mistakes and reprimands referees. Yet, the cycle persists, with similar issues arising week after week.