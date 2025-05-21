Rob Gronkowski Confesses He Almost Messed Up the Play By Tom Brady That Earned Him $1 Million In Bonus Check

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady formed one of the most iconic quarterback-tight end duos in NFL history. Over 141 games together, Brady connected with Gronkowski 620 times for 9,275 yards and 93 touchdowns.

The duo began their run in New England, playing for the Patriots from 2010 to 2018. After Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Gronkowski came out of retirement and was traded from the Patriots to reunite with him. Across 11 seasons together, the two won four Super Bowls and built a bond that extended well beyond the field.

A defining example of their off-field chemistry came in the 2021 season finale. Gronkowski had incentive clauses in his contract that would earn him $500,000 each for surpassing 55 receptions, 750 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. With a chance to secure those bonuses, Brady made sure his longtime teammate got there.

Up 31–17 against the Panthers in the final game of the regular season, Brady refused to leave the game late, staying in specifically to help Gronk hit his marks. On a short pass near the sideline, Brady connected with him one last time, pushing him over the thresholds for receptions and yards. Gronkowski finished the day with seven catches for 137 yards—securing an extra $1 million in incentives.

But the moment nearly slipped away. Speaking on Bussin’ with the Boys, Gronkowski admitted he almost blew it with a false start on the play that helped him reach the milestone.

“I actually false-started but it didn’t get called,” Gronkowski said. “I did that, but they didn’t call it because the game was out of reach. I ran that diagonal and Tom hit me.”

Even if the penalty had been called, Gronk likely would’ve had another shot. He credited the Buccaneers’ staff for being supportive and wanting players to hit performance bonuses when possible.

According to OverTheCap.com, Gronkowski earned $72 million during his NFL career, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends ever.

He retired following the 2021 season, with Brady stepping away from football one year later. Both have since transitioned into media roles—Gronkowski as an NFL analyst, and Brady preparing for a color commentator role in the broadcast booth.