Jordan Love Could Eclipse Burrow and Lawrence as Highest-Paid QB, Insider Reveals

An NFL insider believes that if the Green Bay Packers fail to secure Jordan Love’s services promptly, the contract figures could skyrocket exponentially, given the current landscape of quarterback deals. Yes, with Trevor Lawrence joining Joe Burrow as the league’s highest-paid quarterback, the NFL world is abuzz, trying to decipher who might be the next to ink a mammoth deal or even eclipse the $55 million per year mark.

According to Mike Garafolo, Jordan Love could be a prime candidate. In a recent segment on “The Rich Eisen Show,” the NFL insider dived into the Packers’ scenario regarding Love’s much-awaited contract negotiations. While Love is currently under a two-year, $22.5 million extension, Garafolo posited, “He may actually wind up crossing Burrow and Lawrence.”

“I want to see how that works out. I believe it’s going to get done, and I believe he gets an extension this summer, and I believe it’s going to be a really big number.” Garafolo elaborated.

The NFL insider also suggested that statistically, Jordan Love has been impressive among his quarterback peers, and now that the Packers have groomed him according to their vision, they might have to dig deep into their pockets to retain him this summer.

Well, with quarterback contracts routinely surpassing the $50 million mark in the current market, Garafolo’s assertions might not be as far-fetched as they seem. For now, the Packers did well by securing Love on a manageable deal until the 2024 season. However, Jordan Love might be eagerly awaiting the figures when extension talks commence.

Mark Tauscher Believes The Trevor Lawrence Deal Would Affect Packers Negotiations With Jordan Love

In the wake of Jared Goff’s jaw-dropping $53 million average annual value extension with the Detroit Lions and Trevor Lawrence’s $55 million megadeal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the $50 million mark has seemingly become the new benchmark for franchises to demonstrate their unwavering faith in their respective signal-callers ability to lead them toward a brighter future.

However, one burning question remains: How will the Green Bay Packers navigate the Jordan Love situation? Former Packers offensive tackle Mark Tauscher believes these lucrative deals unfolding around the league will undoubtedly factor into the impending negotiations between the Packers’ front office and their young quarterback.

“You aren’t paying for what you’ve done in the past. You’re going to pay for what you expect to happen into the future,” Tauscher asserted, per WTMJ. “Jordan Love finished the 2023 season fantastic; he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I just don’t see how there would be any way Jordan Love’s team is going to be looking at this saying he’ll take one dollar less than what Lawrence got.”

Tauscher’s perspective does carry weight, as the landscape might have appeared different had Trevor Lawrence been the sole beneficiary of a groundbreaking deal. However, with their divisional rival Goff already securing a whopping contract, the Packers’ decision-makers face added pressure.

Nevertheless, as the adage goes, nothing is settled until it’s settled. Moreover, Jordan Love is undoubtedly hopeful that his new deal will be finalized before the mandatory training camp, scheduled to commence on July 22nd.