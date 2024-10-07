“Oh Sh*t, Now I’m Stuck Down Here”: Michael Irvin Explains Why He Sat in a Weird Position on the Miami Sidelines

Michael Irvin, the 2007 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, 3-time Super Bowl winner, and the record-breaking wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, was brought down to his very knees during Miami’s game against California. And not so surprisingly, the video of his antics has become the talk of the town.

The October 6th game between the Golden Bears and the Hurricanes was so intense that it came down to the very last second, with just a one-point difference.

Michael Irvin, an ardent Miami fan and alumnus of the program, was anxiously anticipating a comeback. So much so that in his desperation, the former wide receiver found himself down on all fours.

Michael Irvin is going through it pic.twitter.com/uIZ2rDUT1K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 6, 2024

The fans, however, haven’t shied away from mocking Irvin for his unusual position on the sidelines. Therefore, the former Cowboys legend made an appearance on the ‘Come And Talk 2 Me’ show and gave his justification for the incident.

He said:

“I’m an old man. Standing up on that sideline, your back gets tight. How you guys coach cuz standing up bothers my back a lot. So, I got down one time to stretch my back, but I’m very superstitious.”

“So when I got down there, we were getting killed and then I got down there to stretch my back and Miami made a few plays and we started a comeback and I thought about it, I said, ‘Now I’m stuck down here. I know some people going see (me like) this,'” he continued.

Almost all sports enthusiasts tend to be superstitious, and for Irvin, the comeback was a sign that his striking pose might have played a role in ensuring their win; as such, he didn’t move an inch.

With that being said, the question now arises: Will Irvin repeat such a hysterical stunt ever again?

Irvin clears the air

For someone so eager for a win, Irvin had no hesitation in flaunting Miami’s win over California in a subsequent statement. He was heard saying, “Miami came into your house, sat at your table, held your wife’s hand, and ate your food, and now we’re leaving.”

However, if it ever comes to a situation like this where the Hurricanes desperately need a comeback, will Irvin go down on all fours again to invoke the superstitious effect? Not likely, as Irvin himself clarified:

“No, no man, as a matter of fact, I’mma try to keep my ice pack and keep me some kind of heat pack. I’mma refrain from that position anymore in the future, if you know what I’m saying.”

For their upcoming matchup, the Hurricanes will travel to Louisville to lock horns against the Cardinals. While it cannot be said for certain if Irvin will be there, wherever he watches the game from, the former wide receiver will have “some kind of heat pack” in his hands—especially considering that the game is poised to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.