“Bro is a Drama Queen”: Brandon Aiyuk’s Social Media Game Ain’t Stopping Anytime Soon

The Brandon Aiyuk saga with the 49ers is turning into one of the NFL’s hottest off-season dramas. From openly questioning his future with the team to dropping hints about suiting up for the Steelers or Commanders, Aiyuk’s keeping fans on their toes with every twist and turn. Now, Aiyuk has stirred the pot once again with a TikTok post that has got everyone talking.

The picture shows the 49ers WR watching Washington Commanders practice tapes, and it didn’t take long for it to blow up on social media. A DC sports fan shared a screenshot on X and racked up over 250,000 views, sparking a flurry of fan reactions.

Some fans are calling Aiyuk out as a “drama queen,” telling him to cut the antics and just make the move to Washington if that’s what he wants. One fan didn’t mince words: “Bigger drama queen than Deebo. Go have fun competing for last place in the NFC.”

bro is a drama queen — Red Raider Man (@redraiderman1) July 7, 2024

Tired of the damn Aiyuk drama — DNF (@pug1x) July 7, 2024

Others are questioning Aiyuk for potentially putting Daniels in hot water by showing everyone he is watching Commanders’ practice tapes:

I said it before and I’ll say it again. He is doing too much and involving the Commanders QB. It’s unnecessary drama — I need coffee (@DesereckKidd) July 7, 2024

Yeah this is a wise move, he’s about to get that rookie QB in trouble. Showing tape to an in conference opponent is probably never a smart move no matter how good of friends you are. BA just put Jayden Daniels on blast. — just1n (@just1nvest) July 8, 2024

This latest move is seen as another nod towards Aiyuk potentially joining forces with his close friend Jayden Daniels on the Commanders next season. It’s also fueling speculation that contract talks with the 49ers are not exactly going smoothly.

And with all this drama unfolding, Aiyuk’s future with the 49ers is looking murky at best. Even if they manage to hammer out a deal, the fans wonder if the 49ers’ front office would still be keen on keeping him around after all this hullabaloo. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter thinks differently.

Schefter Still Expects Aiyuk Will Play For The 49ers in 2024

While every fan has started believing that they have seen the last of Aiyuk in a 49ers uniform, the ESPN analyst painted a different picture for Aiyuk’s future during his appearance on the “Rothman and Ice” podcast.

Schefter believes the real question isn’t about Aiyuk’s 2024 season with the San Fransisco 49ers, but rather what happens after that.

“I would expect that he’s in a Niner’s uniform. I don’t expect they’re trading him…Whether they can get a contract worked out or not, that’s a different issue.”

Schefter’s opinion certainly makes sense as Aiyuk is still under contract, and he was a key piece in San Francisco’s Super Bowl run last season. Why would the 49ers ship him off for future draft picks when they’re focusing on winning the Super Bowl next season?

This whole situation might have put a dent in team chemistry, even if it’s just a small one. The pressure would be on Aiyuk for 2024. If he doesn’t deliver, other teams might subside the trade talks or would not wish to offer him Justin Jefferson money. And if he does end up getting traded, he would need to prove himself, wherever he lands, to justify the move.