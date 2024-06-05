“Only the Steelers Could Do This”: Fans Shocked After Pittsburgh Picks Up Cam Sutton

Cam Sutton has unexpectedly found himself back home, where his journey as an NFL star started in 2017 — his old stomping grounds in Pittsburgh. The Detroit Lions, with whom Sutton signed a lucrative 3-year, $33 million contract, released Sutton due to a serious domestic violence allegation. However, what’s not so surprising for fans is how the Steelers were the ones to welcome him back.

The majority of fans believe that only the Steelers could do something like this, while others wonder how Sutton not only managed to get out but also find a team to play for, given that there was a warrant for his arrest.

A few, however, stated that Tomlin is trying to preserve his winning record by signing the former third-round pick. Some went on to even dub the NFL as a hypocritical and ineffective organization that refuses to take action against actual criminals but fines players for committing minor offenses.

Surprisingly, there were also a few fans who believed Sutton would prove to be a good signing, and the Steelers got him for cheap. See for yourselves:

"Only the Steelers would do this lmao"

Only the Steelers would do this lmao — Browns Land (@browns_land) June 5, 2024

"signing a thug are we surprised"

signing a thug are we surprised — j$ (@khamszn) June 5, 2024

It’s not surprising that Tomlin was behind this trade, given how much he likes familiarity and has previously spoken highly about Sutton.

Did Mike Tomlin Make the Sutton Trade Happen?

As per Detriot News, Tomlin made contact with then-fugitive Cam Sutton just a few days before AFC Coaches breakfast and a few days before the cops issued an arrest warrant. However, he was hush-hush about what they talked about and refused to answer the media questions about this line of inquiry.

“I certainly have, but I’ll just leave that between us,” Tomlin said when asked if he had reached out to Sutton.

Moreover, the Steelers’ Super Bowl-winning head coach has previously praised the cornerback for his intelligence and game-preparedness. Calling him talented, he raved about his former player’s communication skills and versatility.

“The first thing I think about is his above-the-neck game, his maturity and his preparation,” Tomlin said. “But, in stating that first, you’re almost disrespectful to his talent. He’s a talented guy. But beyond that, I think the things that are his calling cards are his intellect and his prep, his communication skills. I just think it allows him to be versatile.”

Arguably, the Lions needed an excuse to release Sutton, and fortunately for them, he gave them one. Signed on a free transfer, he failed to deliver or live up to the expectations. The franchise, however, decided to add more firepower to their secondary CB room, signing Carton Davis, Emmanuel Moseley, and Amik Robertson.

This seems like a dodgy piece of business ethically, but from the financial side, the move made sense. He was available for free and was desperate for game time. Sutton is also well-versed in Tomlin’s coaching philosophy and playing-calling.