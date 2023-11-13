Urban Meyer, Deion Sanders Named Possible Replacements To Jimbo Fisher In Texas A&M

On the path to becoming champions, Texas A&M made an absolute baller move by hiring Jimbo Fisher. The information and stats promoted the belief that Fisher’s national title on the resume would benefit the franchise.

However, Fisher failed to replicate his success at Florida State with the Aggies over a span of six years. Consequently, the athletic director, Ross Bjork, fired the coach after a four-hour Texas A&M Board meeting mid-week. After the announcement, Bjork said,

“We appreciate Coach Fisher’s time here at Texas A&M, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Fisher led the Aggies to a 9-1 record and an Orange Bowl victory in 2021, which made him a well-deserved entity for a $94 million extension through the 2031 season. This year, Texas A&M (6-4) has lost all three of its games against ranked opponents. These past three losses this season had Bjork believe that the franchise is ‘stuck in neutral’ leading to reconsideration of their head coach.

The decision has now resulted in a liability of more than $70 million, the largest in college football history, as Fisher was fired earlier on Nov. 13. Additionally, the buyout money will be paid from both the 12th Man Foundation and the school’s athletic department. The ongoing chaos, however, came to a halt for the team as college football analyst Brady Quinn moved on to consider other options for the position.

While a dozen names were thrown around as possible replacements, like Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer, only some grabbed Quinn’s attention. He started with Elko being first on his list. Later in the monologue, Quinn circled around to consider some flashy hires, naming both Deion Sanders and Urban Meyer.

Deion Sanders and Urban Meyer Are Both Options for Texas A&M

It’s an open secret that the university’s fundraising arm is flushed with funds waiting to overturn the franchise’s future. Reportedly, the team has $239.5 million in assets on its federal tax for the 2022 fiscal year, but there are significant hurdles before the team can consider both Sanders and Meyer. While delivering his views on the steaming issue, Quinn clarified his stance.

In the esteemed analyst’s view, while the team has enough funds to attract Coach Prime, bringing in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter as well can be very difficult. They only changed programs last year, and it would be unwise to do so once again. And in the case of Meyer, the former HC of the Jaguars hasn’t coached in college since 2018, when NIL was non-existent and the transfer portal was bound by specific rules. So, adapting to a new environment can certainly be challenging.

Coach Prime has been the talk of the college football town this year with his transition to Colorado. The following transfer of his son Shedeur and former top-level overall prospect Travis Hunter amped up the stagnant Colorado program. The franchise only notched one win the previous season and remained unranked before Sanders’s induction. However, their recent trajectory blew all expectations, which has built up anticipation for Coach Prime’s upcoming days in the college football landscape.