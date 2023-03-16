“Let That Sink in”: Orlando Brown Jr, Upon Signing a $64 Million Deal With the Bengals, Burns His Critics Down Who Wrote Him Off After Terrible Combine Performance

Orlando Brown Jr is turning out to be the living manifestation of the word ‘inspiration.’ The star left tackle who recently won a Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs, is all set to sign a massive $64 million 4-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

This move will definitely please Cincinnati’s star quarterback Joe Burrow. However, Orlando’s journey to the top hasn’t been an easy one by any stretch.

Orlando Brown Jr. decides to roast his critics after signing a massive deal with the Bengals

The 2x Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year was expected to be one of the biggest names in the 2018 draft. However, he churned out poor numbers at the NFL Combine and as expected, his draft stock nosedived.

Critics lashed out at Orlando for being too hasty and not ready enough for the big stage. Sharing one such old video of experts panning him for his disastrous performance at the Combine, the left tackle recently took to Twitter and wrote, “Put this on repeat, let it sink in.”

Put this on repeat, let it sink in. Been below the line. No stripes earned in this business from pretending. I’d bet the house on me and my work ethic. Can’t wait to get to work!! @Bengals 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/tACrHhTjDb — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__57) March 16, 2023

“Been below the line. No stripes earned in this business from pretending. I’d bet the house on me and my work ethic. Can’t wait to get to work,” Brown added. In the video which Brown shared, all the panelists at 2018 NFL Live can be seen claiming that the young left tackle is just not good enough for the biggest stage.

One panelist told the viewers that Brown recorded the 5th worst 40-yard time in NFL Combine history. Moreover, another one claimed that apart from the fact that he is big, there aren’t many things to like about him.

Orlando Brown Jr’s famous 2018 comeback

As it turns out, Brown, who had recorded only 14 reps on bench press and had completed his 40-yard dash in 5.85 seconds, ended up improving his numbers at the Oklahoma Pro Day. Orlando did 18 reps on bench press, and massively improved his vertical jump from 19.5 to 25.5″.

As a result, he was roped in by the Baltimore Ravens in the 3rd Round of the NFL draft. Brown then moved to the Chiefs in 2021. Now, he is all set to feature for the Bengals in the coming season.

It will be interesting to see how the super hardworking athlete performs for his new franchise.

