“Russell Wilson Isn’t Going to Play for 10 More Years”: RGIII on Why Justin Fields Should Be QB2 for Steelers

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ recent preseason loss to the Detroit Lions, there’s been growing speculation about who will be the starting QB for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Head Coach Mike Tomlin has kept his cards close to his chest regarding the decision, stating that more team practice is needed before finalizing any choices. And this is where Robert Griffin III comes in.

During his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, RGIII stated that Russell Wilson should be leading from Week 1. According to Griffin, the veteran QB’s experience and numerous accolades make him a clear choice as the starter. Additionally, Wilson had one of the league’s top touchdown-to-interception ratios last year.

Griffin believes that starting Wilson gives the Steelers a strong chance at making the playoffs from the outset. At the same time, this approach could benefit Fields. If Wilson encounters difficulties in the early games, Fields would have the opportunity to step up while the team is still in contention. He also added:

“[Russell is] not going to be playing for another 10 years, right? So, Justin gets an opportunity to now grow.”

As RGIII rightly pointed out, sitting and learning under a veteran QB could give Fields the opportunity to showcase his skills and gradually position himself as the Steelers’ quarterback for the long haul.

On the other hand, Griffin cautioned against rushing Fields into action too soon, as early struggles could potentially impact his NFL career. By starting with Wilson, Griffin believes Fields can develop steadily and be better prepared when his time comes.

Switching the conversation, RGIII also discussed the media’s sentiments about Wilson, which have been far from positive, whether regarding his start this season or personal matters.

Robert Griffin III calls out media bias against Wilson

As the conversation continued with Rich Eisen, the ex-NFL quarterback shared his perspective on why the media has a love-hate relationship with Wilson. Griffin believes that the press views Wilson as “too perfect” and overly polished.

Some critics also feel that Wilson comes across as too rehearsed and always careful before he says things. On the contrary, RGIII, who personally knows Wilson, dismissed this perspective.

He believes that Wilson has always been this exact person throughout his career — something which is important for the ex-Broncos star to be a good leader both on the football field and for his brand, which Griffin dubbed as the “Russell Wilson Enterprises.”

Griffin also admires Wilson’s commitment to his family, his involvement in charitable causes, and his contributions to the community, something so rarely seen in today’s day and age. He also quipped:

“I think some people wish that Russell would just go the club with them — or hang out and smoke some weed. But that’s not his personality.”

According to RGIII, even though the media may struggle with Wilson’s approach to life, it doesn’t detract from his genuineness. All that matters is that the Super Bowl XLVIII champion is being true to himself, no matter how others see him.