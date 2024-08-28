When Deion Sanders Barred a Reporter From Covering His Jackson State Program

Earlier this month, Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes made headlines when he abruptly interrupted a question from Sean Keeler, a writer at the Denver Post. Keeler was subsequently barred from reporting from the Colorado football program. However, this is not the first time Sanders has blocked a reporter.

It was announced by the program that Keeler would no longer be permitted to ask questions at team events due to unflattering nicknames he had used to refer to Sanders. The reporter has used phrases like “false prophet,” “Deposition Deion,” “Planet Prime,” “Bruce Lee of B.S.,” “the Deion Kool-Aid,” and “circus” in his reporting of Sanders and the Colorado program.

Similarly, in 2021, during Coach Prime’s tenure at Jackson State University as a coach, Rashad Milligan from the Mississippi Clarion Ledger was banned from covering the football team during the Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day.

Just one day prior Milligan had written an article detailing allegations of domestic violence against Quaydarius Davis, who was touted as one of the top recruits in program history.

The situation escalated when two officials from Jackson State physically prevented Milligan from approaching the team in Birmingham, Alabama. As per LaToya Williams, JSU’s director of football operations, Sanders did not want Milligan to interview his players and coaches.

Coach Prime a “bully and a hypocrite”: Finebaum

During a recent segment on First Take, Stephen A. Smith, along with Shannon Sharpe and Paul Finebaum discussed about Colorado Buffaloes’ controversial move to ban Sean Keeler.

Despite being friends with Deion Sanders, Smith didn’t shy away from sharing his straightforward view that the decision was an overreaction. He understands that while it’s acceptable to avoid engaging with a reporter, publicly announcing a ban only worsens the situation, saying, “It’s utterly ridiculous.”

Similarly, Finebaum agreed with what Smith said and cited how Sander’s response was uncalled for and ultimately counterproductive.