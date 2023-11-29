Travis Kelce Once Revealed Exactly When He Realized That He Can Never Become ‘F*cking Jason Kelce’

The NFL world is no stranger to the bond between Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. Their brotherly love extends beyond the world of football as the fans witness their proximity first-hand on their podcast, ‘New Heights’. However, what was totally unexpected came as a candid revelation from Travis Kelce on their podcast. Travis confessed that he wasn’t pleased with the fact that all his life, he was told that Jason was better than him.

In a revealing episode that rolled out a few months ago, Travis Kelce didn’t shy away from expressing the complexities that come with being a younger sibling. Travis, while talking with Jason’s wife, Kylie, shared a moving moment of his life when he realized he could never emulate Jason’s greatness. He first presented Kylie with the prologue, saying,

“Kylie, I don’t think I’ve ever even told you this story. So my entire life, everyone’s told me how much better Jason is than me.”

Travis then went on to paint a vivid picture of the moment when he realized that Jason’s shadow would follow him forever. He narrated that in the run-up to the first Super Bowl, former Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil took the opportunity to address the team. Travis was called by Coach Reed for a pep talk, as Vermeil chose to discuss toughness. Amidst the speech, he asked for ‘Kelce’, to which Travis instantly stood up, only to be stunned.

“He looks at me and says your brother is one of the toughest son of that’s ever played this game. I mean turn on the film and I’m like man, I want that guy to play for me,” Travis said. “It’s like I love that guy too coach. I just say my a** right back down and it was like that moment of like realizing that you’re never gonna f**king be Jason Kelce.”

Jason Kelce has undoubtedly been an impactful center player for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is among the toughest forces for the team that boasts the best 10-1 record in the league at this point. A father to three daughters, Jason laughed as he heard Travis Kelce own up to the weight of comparison.

Travis Kelce Once Branded Brother Jason Kelce as His ‘Lifeline’

While the previous excerpt appeared poignant for Travis, even he agrees with Jason’s impact on his football career. Even Travis wouldn’t deny that if it wasn’t for Jason, he wouldn’t have been nearly as successful in the football world as he is today.

Referencing a heartfelt statement, the Chiefs TE confessed to being in debt to his brother Jason forever for saving his career. As early as 2010, Travis was suspended by the University of Cincinnati for a positive marijuana test. His scholarship was taken away, and that is when Jason refused to leave him high and dry.

Jason Kelce was a senior with the Bearcats at the time and allowed Travis to accommodate in his room. He not only helped him with food but everything else, as Travis referred to him as his ‘lifeline’.

Jason also presented Travis’ case to the members of Cincinnati football and Bearcats coach Butch Jones. Jason’s efforts and Travis’ prayers were answered as the younger Kelce got a second chance the next year. He started to play for a new position but came out as a first-team All-Big East TE by the end of 2012. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL Draft itself.

Travis Kelce, now referred to as the G.O.A.T. TE, talked about Jason, saying,

“I’m forever in debt to him,” followed by, “He put his honor on the line to give me another chance to play football. When I say I owe it all to him, I really do.”

Travis is one of the greatest tight ends to have played in the NFL today. He has amassed a huge fanbase with his witty humor and will surely keep entertaining the fans alongside his brother.