“We may have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay”: Brett Favre believes Packers will move from legendary QB after humiliating loss to 49ers

Aaron Rodgers future is up in the air after the Packers crashed out of the playoffs. And Packers HOFer Brett Favre believes that this is it for the QB in Green Bay.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were destined for a deep playoff run this year after another season-ending with them locking up the No.1 seed. But after not trailing for the entirety of the game, the Packers lost on a last-second field goal, putting an end to all hopes for the team.
With that, Aaron Rodgers’ legacy took a major setback last night. And it might just have been the end of it in Green Bay.
Brett Favre believes Aaron Rodgers has played his last game for the Packers.
Former Packers QB Brett Favre had his say on the Aaron Rodgers situation. He made an appearance on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile on Tuesday with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian.
“I think we may have seen the last of Aaron in Green Bay,” Favre said. “I don’t know that for certain. It’s just a gut feeling. He may try his hand somewhere else now.”
“My last year in Green Bay, statistically speaking, was the best year I had in 16 years with the Packers,” Favre explained. “It wasn’t like I played terribly, and they said it was time to move on.
Aaron Rodgers had a pretty remarkable season himself. He ended the season ranked first in the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), passer rating (111.9), QBR (68.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.0). He led the league in all the same categories last season during his MVP season.
Over the final seven games of 2021, Rodgers completed 72.0 percent of his passes, threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception and produced a passer rating of 124.4. His seven-game streak with two or more touchdown passes and zero interceptions is the second-longest in NFL history.
With Aaron Rodgers future hanging in the balance, it should be interesting to see how the Packers offseason pans out.
