HomeSearch

Tim Boyle’s 99-Yard Hail Mary Pick Six Renders Die-Hard Jets Fan Rich Eisen Speechless

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 25, 2023

Tim Boyle’s 99-Yard Hail Mary Pick Six Renders Die-Hard Jets Fan Rich Eisen Speechless

Nov 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle (7) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins before the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets continued their losing streak as they suffered a disappointing 13-34 loss against the Miami Dolphins. In the Week 12 game, the Jets benched Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle as their starting QB. However, his first TD pass in the game left the Green Gang Nation baffled by what had happened.

The change in the quarterback position was necessary after Wilson’s underperformance in the last few games. However, Boyle didn’t impress much as Dolphins safety Jevon Holland intercepted his Hail Mary pass near the goal line at the end of the first half, returning it 99 yards for a touchdown.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1728165548138037311?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The fans were shocked by the outcome so early in the game. ‘Next Gen Stats‘ later revealed that Holland covered 124.4 yards on the return, marking the longest distance traveled by a ball carrier on a scrimmage play this season.

Rich Eisen Expresses Displeasure Over Tim Boyle’s First Touchdown Pass

Rich Eisen, who is a vocal New York Jets fan, was certainly one of those distressed folks after seeing Boyle’s first touchdown pass for the Jets. Despite the team’s continuous poor performances, Eisen has always kept a positive attitude toward his favorite team. However, the sports commentator showed off his disappointment in a tweet he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. The post said,

“I can not believe what I just saw. A 99-yard Hail Mary Pick Six. Tim Boyle’s first TD pass as a Jet.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/richeisen/status/1728163591533330917?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After the Jets’ loss in the Black Friday game, the 29-year-old QB stated that although he doesn’t know exactly what will happen next, he’s focusing on what he can control. Boyle wants his team to have a positive mindset for the next six weeks and aims to win all six remaining games. He said they will keep working hard and improve their offensive plays.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1728357605205278857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The AFC East rivalry game felt one-sided as the Miami Dolphins showed their dominance throughout the game to remain on top of their division with eight wins. With their fourth consecutive loss, the Jets hold the third position in the AFC East with a 4-7 record. The Green Gang will now face the visiting Falcons in Week 13 and will look to break their losing streak with or without Tim Boyle.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava