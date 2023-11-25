Tim Boyle’s 99-Yard Hail Mary Pick Six Renders Die-Hard Jets Fan Rich Eisen Speechless

Nov 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle (7) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins before the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets continued their losing streak as they suffered a disappointing 13-34 loss against the Miami Dolphins. In the Week 12 game, the Jets benched Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle as their starting QB. However, his first TD pass in the game left the Green Gang Nation baffled by what had happened.

The change in the quarterback position was necessary after Wilson’s underperformance in the last few games. However, Boyle didn’t impress much as Dolphins safety Jevon Holland intercepted his Hail Mary pass near the goal line at the end of the first half, returning it 99 yards for a touchdown.

The fans were shocked by the outcome so early in the game. ‘Next Gen Stats‘ later revealed that Holland covered 124.4 yards on the return, marking the longest distance traveled by a ball carrier on a scrimmage play this season.

Rich Eisen Expresses Displeasure Over Tim Boyle’s First Touchdown Pass

Rich Eisen, who is a vocal New York Jets fan, was certainly one of those distressed folks after seeing Boyle’s first touchdown pass for the Jets. Despite the team’s continuous poor performances, Eisen has always kept a positive attitude toward his favorite team. However, the sports commentator showed off his disappointment in a tweet he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. The post said,

“I can not believe what I just saw. A 99-yard Hail Mary Pick Six. Tim Boyle’s first TD pass as a Jet.”

After the Jets’ loss in the Black Friday game, the 29-year-old QB stated that although he doesn’t know exactly what will happen next, he’s focusing on what he can control. Boyle wants his team to have a positive mindset for the next six weeks and aims to win all six remaining games. He said they will keep working hard and improve their offensive plays.

The AFC East rivalry game felt one-sided as the Miami Dolphins showed their dominance throughout the game to remain on top of their division with eight wins. With their fourth consecutive loss, the Jets hold the third position in the AFC East with a 4-7 record. The Green Gang will now face the visiting Falcons in Week 13 and will look to break their losing streak with or without Tim Boyle.