Tyreek Hill Leaves Out Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady in Favor of Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson

Tyreek Hill’s takes in interviews and on social media are known for being just as problematic as his speed and route-running abilities. And his latest quarterback rankings appear to be no exception. The star wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins and former Kansas City Chief was recently asked to select who he believes to be the best signal caller in the league today, and suffice to say, Hill doesn’t seem to be as fond of his former quarterback as some may have thought.

While Hill initially declared that he would favor Patrick Mahomes over the likes of Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Jayden Daniels, he ultimately sided with the Baltimore Ravens’ two-time regular-season MVP, Lamar Jackson. Despite having won a Super Bowl together, the “Cheetah” apparently favors the potential upside of Jackson over the consistency of his former QB.

When directly asked to choose between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, Hill promptly sucked his teeth before picking the former Green Bay Packer. Given the amount of separation between the two in terms of everything from passing yards and touchdowns to post season wins and Lombardi trophies, that’s likely one of the boldest takes that any fan or player has offered throughout this entire offseason.

When it comes to Jackson and Mahomes, however, the numbers are much closer. The AFC’s perennial contenders are neck and neck in terms of career passer ratings, and their career yards per pass attempt averages sit dead even at 7.8 yards per attempt.

Likewise, Jackson is currently sporting a career win percentage of .745, which is second only to Mahomes’ .795. Simply put, if it wasn’t for the pride and joy of Kansas City, Jackson would have a very legitimate argument for being the best quarterback in the league today.

The 32nd overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft has already managed to collect a treasure trove of personal hardware despite a lack of playoff success. Everything from his aforementioned MVP awards to his four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro honors, Offensive Player of the Year awards, and even two Bert Bell Awards, all help to fill out Jackson’s resume.

While many are still waiting on the Ravens to finally make a return to the Super Bowl, the individual feats that Jackson can be seen routinely performing on any given Sunday are certainly more than enough to capture the attention of both fans and players alike. Considering that Hill has often found himself being forced to deal with uninspiring quarterback play for the better part of the last few years, it’s understandable for him to be captivated by Jackson’s heroics.

Then again, Baltimore are currently the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, and the 28-year-old QB in Jackson is the odds on favorite to win the regular season MVP award. If the inclinations of the sportsbooks prove to be right, then Hill’s take may not seem so crazy once this postseason comes to an end.