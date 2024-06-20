Packers’ Rashan Gary, Staying in Texas, Shares How the Cowboys Fans Are Finally ‘Humbled’ This Offseason

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) is shown during the fourth quarter of their regular season opening game Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 38-20.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Green Bay’s Rashan Gary is enjoying his stay in Texas, finding amusement in the sour faces of Cowboys fans. Nothing has gone well for the team since their humiliating loss to the Packers in last season’s playoffs. The 2024 off-season has been underwhelming at best, with the Cowboys unable to capitalize on free agency and currently grappling with contract extensions for key players, which might have finally ‘humbled’ the fanbase.

The star DE recently joined the ‘Rich Eisen Show’ to discuss Green Bay’s expectations for QB Jordan Love, facing the Eagles in Brazil, and several other topics. However, when asked what it has been like training in the land of the Cowboys as a Packer, Rashan stated that there is nothing to complain about, sending the host into a burst of laughter.

“I can’t complain. I say it’s quiet this season,” Rashan said.

The Cowboys and their fans were flying high after clinching the division with a 12-5 record. Dak was putting in MVP numbers, and many predicted that the team would at least make it to the NFC Championship. However, it was over before they knew it as the Packers surged to a 27-0 lead, once again preventing the Cowboys from advancing past the wild card round.

To rub salt in the wounds, Jerry Jones proclaimed that they were going “all in” this off-season. But little did the fans know, those promises were as empty as their trophy cabinet for the past three decades.

That being said, while the Packers’ victory over Dallas was a highlight of their last season, it wasn’t the moment that instilled belief in them that they could go all the way.

Rashan Believes the Turnaround in Their Fortunes Came On Thanksgiving

While Gary asserted that the victory over Dallas certainly put a spring in their step, it was their Thanksgiving Day triumph over the high-flying Lions that made them believe that the Packers could go all the way. From that point on, it was all about trusting the process, putting in the work week in and week out, believing in each other, and holding everyone accountable.

The victory over the Cowboys was great for the fans, but the team remained focused on their ultimate goal of making the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, their journey ended in the Divisional round with a defeat against the 49ers. The Super Bowl outcome hinged on a couple of plays that just didn’t go their way.

“It was great and you know everybody talking about the Dallas game but the turn the season I want to say for us came from Thanksgiving all the way up until that point. That was just us taking it Monday to Sunday, buying in, believing in each other and also holding each other to a standard,” Rashan said.

It was also a breakout season for Jordan Love, who convinced the Cheeseheads and the organization that he is their franchise guy. In his first year as a starter, he threw for over 4,000 yards, sparking discussions of a mega-market contract. The Packers have never been shy about paying their QBs, so it could materialize very soon.

Besides that, they have managed to maintain the roster from last season, re-signing several key players. According to ESPN, they re-signed CB/KR Keisean Nixon, CB Corey Ballentine, TE Tyler Davis, LB Kristian Welch, Caleb Jones, RB AJ Dillon, CB Robert Rochell, and LB Eric Wilson.

They have also drafted RB Marshawn Lloyd, LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Safeties Evan Williams and Kitan Oladapo, C Jacob Monk, OT Travis Glover, OL Jordan Morgan, and DB Javon Bullard.