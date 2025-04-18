“Who Does Not Want To Be With the Dallas Cowboys?”: Cam Newton Says He’d Want To Be Selected By Jerry Jones In the 2025 Draft

Despite signing two key players to massive deals on the eve of the 2024 season’s kickoff, the Dallas Cowboys went 7-10, their worst record since the 2020 COVID season. In Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs, they have some really high-end talent. However, behind them, there’s not much to write home about. And yet, because they are the Cowboys, some, like Cam Newton, still believe they are a dream destination.

In the time of Tom Landry, Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, when the Cowboys won five Super Bowls from 1971-1995, there was probably nowhere you’d rather be than on America’s Team. However, since that last title in 1995, they have not even made the NFC Championship Game once. They are the only team in the NFC not to make the NFCCG since 2006, and they’re one of just four in the conference who haven’t made a Super Bowl since then.

Even with that crummy 2024 season, followed by an uninspiring 2025 offseason, mixed in with that dubious history over the last three decades, the draw of America’s Team is still strong—at least, according to Newton. The 2011 No. 1 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers said that if he were heading into the 2025 NFL Draft as a prospect, he’d want to hear Jerry Jones’ voice on the other end of the phone.

“Who does not want to be on the Dallas Cowboys? As a rookie? … Everybody’s dream is to go to a legacy franchise in a big market. We’re in this age of brand and you know … If I’m the first pick of the draft, and I’m getting drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, that’s everybody’s dream. Dallas Cowboys is a team that everybody considers as the biggest team in the NFL because of marketability.”

.@CameronNewton was asked where he’d want to start his NFL career if he was drafted today… his answer might break a few hearts pic.twitter.com/1dNFdcM2Cl — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) April 18, 2025

Former Steelers defensive back Bryant McFadden thought Newton would pick the Los Angeles Rams. When Newton asked who would not want to play for Big D, the two-time Super Bowl champ was emphatic in saying he wouldn’t. Many would probably agree with McFadden. But many more would likely agree with Newton.

The Cowboys are the biggest sports team in the world, sitting No. 1 on Forbes’ 2024 list of most valuable teams, at just over $10 billion. Newton revealed that when he started working as an analyst on ESPN, executives would push for Cowboys stories because they “moved the needle” more than any other franchise.

“Because this is the thing, even when I went to ESPN. And I was asking the common question, ‘Why do we keep talking about the Dallas Cowboys?’ And they talked about it on camera and they talked about it off camera. It’s like, not a lot of teams move the needle. Every single time you talk about the Dallas Cowboys it’s gonna provoke some type of emotion from people. So to win in Dallas!?”

Another big reason Newton would start over in Dallas is because of how quickly Cowboys stars can rise to fame and become icons. For example, Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin, and Troy Aikman. Even a Tony Romo or a Dez Bryant probably got more media looks than they would have if they didn’t play for America’s Team. In this day and age of aggressive branding by athletes, it would certainly be an advantage to have the star on your helmet.

“Troy Aikman is still a god. Emmitt Smith is still a god. Deion Sanders is still a god. Michael Irvin is still a god. Nate Newton is still a god. Come on bro, and they ain’t played in two decades!”

All of those things could also be viewed as negatives. Always being in the media limelight can have an adverse effect on you and your team. Pressure makes diamonds, but that only really applies to internal pressure from yourself or your team. Added pressure from the media doesn’t do anything but cause distractions.

The Cowboys as a brand are as strong as ever. But as a football team, they leave a lot to be desired. A stubborn billionaire like Jerry Jones refusing to cede control of the team despite signs that he’s losing his fastball doesn’t seem like a fun work environment. The Cowboys are still the Cowboys, but they lost their aura a long time ago.