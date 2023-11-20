Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Expected to Reunite as Jets Believed to Double Down On Pursuit

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during their football game on Saturday December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Browns 22106 122521wag

It’s not a secret that Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams share a special bond and a certain camaraderie despite playing for different sides. And it looks like a reunion is on the cards. The Jets reportedly tried to reunite Adams with Rodgers this year but failed to do so.

However, the franchise is expected to double down on their hot pursuit for the star WR next offseason. The Jets’ offense has struggled this season with Zach Wilson. With Adams in and Rodgers likely to recover by this time next year, the Jets could be looking completely rejuvenated 0ffense.

Rodgers and Adams share a good bond and their unbreakable friendship has been visible on social media. Devante hasn’t kept it hidden that he only the Raiders because of his reunion with Derek Carr and had expressed his disappointment with the Raiders organization in the past.

Jets Set to Go Out for Rodgers’ Pal and Raiders Star WR Adams

The Jets are looking to reunite the Raiders WR Devante Adams with Aaron Rodgers. Initially rebuffed by the Vegas team, it looks Jets haven’t given up the pursuit. According to sources, it will happen reports. According to sources whether Raiders choose to trade their star asset will depend on how they finish their season as reported by ESPN.

Adams and A-Rod were teammates for 8 seasons and formed a prolific partnership. He constantly keeps in touch with Aaron. So pursuit by the Jets doesn’t come as a surprise. It will be nothing new, as WR Randall Cobb and Offensive Tackle Billy Turner from the Packers have joined the Jets since Rodgers’s move to the Big Apple.

Devante has previously said that he is still happy as a Raider on an episode of the Rich Eisen Show. About the potential rumour, he said-

” I am happy to be a Raider, 100 per cent. This was my choice and this is something that I’m standing by, I want to continue to work at, to make it what it’s supposed to be. I’m not happy at every moment with the way things go, but I’m proud to wear this uniform.”

Ever since Josh McDaniels has been sacked and Antonio Pierce has taken over, there has been a reversal of fortunes for the Raiders and Adams’s form has picked up. But the constant pursuit and an opportunity to rejoin his buddy Rodgers will prove too much for him especially if the Raiders sanction his trade.

Jets are 4-5 this season. Their offense has performed miserably this season with Zach Wilson. Their chances of making playoffs keep getting slimmer. But will Davante Adams be able to revive this team?