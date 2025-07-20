Panthers Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. Has a Clear Checklist for His Debut Season

Jimmy Horn Jr. didn’t exactly light it up last year at Colorado, but he turned some heads in the season opener against North Dakota State with a career-high 198 receiving yards. His 69-yard touchdown was also the longest of his time in Boulder. Though an injury slowed him down over the final three games, Horn still managed to hear his name called in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, landing with the team he says he wanted to be a part of all along: the Carolina Panthers.

Now on a four-year, $4.395 million deal, the 22-year-old wideout is riding a real turnaround story. Some thought he might go undrafted, but Horn made it clear he was worth the pick, as he’s already been labeled a sleeper going into the season after flashing potential during the OTAs.

He has also set some modest and realistic goals for himself. And if Horn has his way, there’ll be more than enough to make year one a success story.

On his appearance on the Nightcap podcast, hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Horn said his first goal for the season is to simply catch a touchdown pass. From there, he wants to build on that success and rack up 250 receiving yards. “For my on-field goals, like when I catch my first NFL pass, I want to start from there and get a minimum of 250 yards.”

He also hopes to avoid any drops and master the route tree: “Zero drops, perfect the route tree and score my first NFL touchdown, and make sure I’m in that (wide receiver) rotation.”

Additionally, Horn wants to find success as a return man, taking the ball to the paydirt at least once. He also aims to be top five on the team in average yards per return and avoid any fumbles.

“For the return goals, lock my role in as a punt returner or kick returner, take at least one return to the crib, and then, I’m trying to be at least top-five for return average, and no fumbles on the return.”

These are modest goals that Horn should be able to hit. He says he’s ‘mentally prepared’ for whatever comes his way, which should be reassuring for Panthers fans. But the NFL can be a brutal game, and let’s not forget which team we’re talking about here. Even that one touchdown might be tough to come by for Horn in the Tar Heel State.