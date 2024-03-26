Caleb Williams Draft Update: Bears HC Matt Eberflus Speaks Up If the Team Is Locked On the USC QB

With the 2024 NFL Draft just a month away, everyone has the same question on whether the Chicago Bears have locked in on drafting Caleb Williams despite his several attempts to express discontent with the franchise. And it seems the questions are finally answered by the head coach Matt Eberflus himself.

Advertisement

During an interview with Tom Pelissero, Eberflus was asked about how deep the Bears are into acquiring Caleb Williams, who is projected as the best prospect in a QB-heavy draft class.

“I would just say that we’re going through the process,” Matt said. “We got a few more weeks to do that, and when we get back we’re gonna start going through the tape one more time, making sure we’re squared away with the decision.”

Advertisement

The franchise that has recently traded off Justin Fields is surely in dire need of a star QB talent. And what better player to fill in the void than Caleb Williams himself? Despite all the chirp around him, Williams displayed how worthy of a leader he is, during his Pro Day.

“He’s an outstanding young man and everything looks great in terms of his personality, his character, his football knowledge,” Matt Eberflus said about how impressed he was after he met Caleb on his Pro Day. With that enthusiasm, one can easily deduct that the Bears are very much locked in on Caleb Williams.

Matt Eberflus On Parting With Justin Fields

The Bears signing Caleb Williams was something that many saw coming from a mile away. However, what surprised fans the most was when the franchise let go of their incredible QB talent Justin Fields. With the Bears trading Fields in exchange for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick, many felt the team had fumbled an exceptional talent.

When asked about the trade Eberflus stated, “It was tough. It was a tough decision to make but we also cherish the time that we had together. And I told him that I love him… and wished him the best and he did the same.”

Advertisement

With the Steelers, Justin Fields would be backing up Russell Wilson. However, Fields can win the starting role for Mike Tomlin’s offense if he can outperform the Seahawks legend during offseason practices.