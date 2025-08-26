Real Reason Amari Cooper Reunited with the Raiders After Jacobi Meyers’ Trade Request

The Raiders struggled offensively last season, playing a slow, predictable, and uninspiring brand of football. They needed a complete reset to turn things around, and they’ve started to make bold moves. First, they brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith to stabilize the offense. Then, they drafted the top running back in this year’s class, Ashton Jeanty, to add explosiveness on the ground.

But a quarterback is only as good as his receivers, and the Raiders were still missing a true WR1. That changed when they reunited with five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, bringing him back to the franchise where he began his NFL career.

So why Cooper? According to Raiders Insider Mitchell Renz, the move wasn’t just about adding talent; it was also about trust. The front office doesn’t yet have full confidence in young wideout Tommy Mellott, and Cooper’s arrival ensures Geno Smith has a proven, reliable target to lean on.

“They are gonna go out and sign wide receiver Amari Cooper. He is back. He was originally a first-round pick with the Las Vegas Raiders way, way back in the day. I’m a little bit curious as to why the Raiders went ahead and did this. It’s not a move I personally would have made. This better not mean the Raiders aren’t extending Jacobi Myers. The real reason why they did this because they’re a little bit unconfident with Tommy Mellott and wanted to have another WR on that depth chart.”

The Raiders didn’t just bring Amari Cooper back for depth or because they’re uncertain about rookie Tommy Mellott. There’s a bigger storyline at play; their current WR1, Jakobi Meyers, has officially requested a trade. Meyers has been pushing for a contract extension, but with no progress so far, he’s heading into the final year of his deal, set to earn just $10.76 million.

Although the Raiders insist they have no intention of moving him, the front office is already preparing for the possibility. By signing Cooper, they’ve secured a proven, reliable receiver who can slot in as WR2 if Meyers stays. But if they trade Meyers, Cooper immediately becomes the new WR1, and certainly holds that spot over Mellott, the college quarterback-turned-wideout the team drafted this year.

Beyond Tre Tucker, the rest of the receiving corps, including rookies like Shedrick Jackson and Jack Bech, lack meaningful NFL experience. That makes Cooper’s presence even more crucial heading into the season. Whether he’s the No. 2 behind Meyers or they elevate him to the top spot, the five-time Pro Bowler is going to play a pivotal role in stabilizing the Raiders’ passing game.