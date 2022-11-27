Zach Wilson Can Learn From Josh Allen How To Take Accountability For His Own Actions

Zach Wilson is undoubtedly a talented quarterback who came into the NFL after delivering impressive numbers in his college career. Roped in by the New York Jets in 2021, he was given ample opportunities to lead the team from the front.

However, thus far, he hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations. After an ordinary rookie season, he had a chance to make his presence felt this year as some of the other members of his team were really upping the ante this time.

In fact, after 10 games, the Jets are well poised with a 6-4 win-loss record. However, apart from a couple of good performances, Wilson’s numbers largely have been below-par.

It is true that even the best of the quarterbacks can have poor seasons, it is true that Wilson is still extremely young and has a long way to go. However, the lack of accountability which he has showcased in recent times is inexcusable.

Josh Allen Held Himself Responsible For His Team’s Loss Against The Jets

After the recent loss against the Patriots, when Wilson was asked if he let the team’s defense down, his immediate reply was “NO.” Although Zach has apologized for his words, his reply was enough to leave innumerable fans and experts fuming.

Anyone can go though a rough patch which can ends up affecting the whole team, the least one can do at that time is take responsibility for his own actions. This is where Josh Allen proved this season that he is way ahead of the curve.

When Allen’s Bills lost against Wilson’s Jets earlier this year, taking accountability for his poor performance, Allen had said, “it’s tough to win against a good team when your quarterback plays like sh*t.”

“I made some really bad decisions tonight which cost our team. A lot to learn from, a lot to grow from. But that’s not the standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball that we look to play,” he added.

He is undoubtedly one of the finest QBs in the league, his stats overall have been astoundingly good this season. Still, he took accountability for his actions when he played poorly.

This is where Zach can probably learn a thing or two from his counterpart. Maybe, if Wilson wouldn’t have been so blunt with his response, he might not have been benched after the Patriots game.

Nevertheless, fans have high hopes from Wilson and he surely has the kind of head on his shoulders that can allow him to learn from this experience.

