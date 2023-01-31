“Upset of the Century”: Pat McAfee Can’t Believe That Ayahuasca Lover Aaron Rodgers Does Not Own a DMT Vape

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most talked about footballers the world has ever seen. While there is no doubt about the fact that he is an absolute champion quarterback, his off-field actions and controversial takes on a variety of topics have earned him a lot o criticism as well.

Right from bragging about owning ‘Atlas Shrugged’ to discussing 9/11 conspiracy theories with fellow footballers, Aaron is known for constantly landing in controversies. While all the off-field stuff used to get swept under the rug because of his astounding numbers as a QB, this season, the story has been completely different.

Aaron had a rather ordinary season this time around. While he was able to eventually guide his team to a 8-9 season after getting reduced to 4-8, his efforts eventually weren’t enough to guide his unit to the playoffs. As a result, we saw him getting mercilessly trolled for his views on ayahuasca usage.

Moreover, as soon as Packers’ season ended, rumors about Aaron’s future in the NFL started spreading like wildfire. While some opined that he might retire, some think that he might get traded to any other franchise.

Recently, Aaron made an appearance on his friend Pat McAfee’s show where he answered questions about his future in the competition. Rodgers made it clear that he isn’t thinking about that stuff at this time and is just enjoying the time off.

Moreover, he also claimed that at this time, all the chatter in the football world should be about Eagles and Chiefs, so he wants to take more time before making a final call about his future.

Aaron Rodgers talks about DMT vapes on the Pat McAfee Show

During the interaction with McAfee, Rodgers also stated that he went to Nashville to see Randall Cobb. Hearing this, A.J Hawke asked the Packers QB if he also visited Titans coach Mike Vrabel to which Aaron said no, adding that he didn’t have anything in his mind to start a conversation with Mike as he had ran out of cigarets.

The discussion then shifted to vaping after which Aaron gave his take on Mike McDaniel’s alleged on-field vaping video. While Rodgers looked convinced that Mike was vaping on the sidelines, Pat claimed that it might have been a marker.

After that, A.J Hawke asked Rodgers if DMT vapes float around in his circle to which the star QB said, “yeah they got em. I don’t have one but they got em.”

Listening to this, Pat joked, “that’s upset of the century that you don’t have one.” Moreover, Aaron also agreed to Pat’s comment which ended up making everyone in the studio laugh hysterically.

It will be interesting to see what Aaron decides about his future in the competition.

