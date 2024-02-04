Parody Account That Accurately Predicted Aaron Rodgers’ Injury, Makes Its Super Bowl LVIII Prediction With Taylor Swift in the Mix

No one could have guessed that Aaron Rodgers‘ debut season in the Big Apple would end after playing just four snaps with an injury so brutal that it would dash the Green Gang’s hope of breaking the longest playoff drought in league history. And yet, this is exactly what a parody account on X predicted, not only sparking never-ending speculations but also getting his account suspended.

Two hours before Rodgers’ season opener against the Bills, a parody account on X (formerly Twitter) that broke a few guidelines by spoofing Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, predicted the four-time MVP’s downfall.

As it turns out, the same account is back with yet another prediction, involving none other than Taylor Swift. As per BetUS Sports Betting, the Parody account rolled out another tweet, forecasting the Chiefs’ victory against the Niners with a final score of 25-17. Not only this, the Parody account also predicted that Travis Kelce would propose to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII.

Bear in mind that this user was suspended back in September last year after what fans — the result of a banter session with offensive language, even telling a few to off themselves. So, could this newly surfaced tweet be fabricated? Well, fake or not, Swift has already become a part of a betting odds that would definitely surprise many.

Will Travis Kelce Propose to Taylor Swift in the Super Bowl?

It is certainly an exciting week ahead, as the NFL Honors inch closer and so does the Super Bowl LVIII in Sin City. There is already no shortage of bets around the upcoming ceremony and the Big Game, the result of which will crown the new or running champion. However, just like the MVP winner bets or the Lombardi, there is one prop bet centered around Travis proposing to Taylor.

According to ET Online, Kelce getting down on one knee opened at +190 odds. However, the favorite odds of -250 suggest that it’s impossible to happen.

It’s also worth mentioning that this bet isn’t available in most of the sportsbooks in the country since bets, props or not, have to be tied to on-field statistics and the game’s outcome. For example: if Isiah Pacheco can tally a 5-yard rushing score in the upcoming bout. And Taylor getting proposed or not, doesn’t really impact the outcome of the matchup. Moreover, this Taylor-Travis bet originated from Canada’s Sportsbook Fanduel.

Nevertheless, there is still a week’s time before the big game, and the sportsbooks around the US might likely come up with a few prop bets surrounding the 12-time Gramm winner. It will surely be intriguing to see how it all unfolds.