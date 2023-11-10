Cowboys Superfan Skip Bayless Couldn’t Help but Name Jalen Hurts as His Mid-Season MVP

Sports Pundit Skip Bayless has always been loud and proud of his allegiance to the Dallas Cowboys. Nevertheless, he also never shies away from voicing his disappointments for the America’s Team whenever they are faced with unexpected losses.

The Cowboys, currently 5-3, stand at No. 2 in the NFC East division after the Philadelphia Eagles. The team also lost their recent match against the Eagles, which might have changed Skip’s viewpoint about his pick for the MVP. In his weekly podcast, “SkipBaylessShow”, the sports columnist couldn’t help but pick Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as his choice for the mid-season MVP.

In the shared clip, Skip Bayless doesn’t skip a beat before dubbing Hurts as a ‘better playmaker’ than Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. The ‘Undisputed’ host also added that he has been a big fan of the Eagles QB since his tenure with the Oklahoma Sooners Football in 2019. Skip then emphasized how Hurts is the quintessential quarterback in the league, and no one even comes close. He applauded the star QB’s playmaking abilities while comparing him to other quarterback frontrunners in the NFL.

Skip Bayless Chooses Jalen Hurts Over Dak Prescott

While showering praise on the Eagles’ quarterback, Skip made his stance clear, dubbing him a “mid-season MVP”. Aside from Prescott, he also mentioned QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow as his favorite picks, but his top pick remains Jalen Hurts. Furthermore, he went on to say that Hurts has the guts of a Hall of Famer and the guts of an MVP.

“Is Jalen Hurts a little better playmaker than Dak Prescott? I’ll give you that,” Skip Bayless said. “His football backbone is today unmatched at the quarterback position in my eyes… Just as football guts go, playmaking guts, Lamar’s in there somewhere, Mahomes is certainly in there. Burrow is in there. But I’ll take Jalen over all three.”

The ‘Undisputed’ host certainly makes solid points, especially as the Eagles are dominating this season with an 8-1 record, the league’s best. Star QB Jalen Hurts is also delivering breathtaking plays and flawlessly executing the ‘Tush Push’, even in the tightest spots. So, it’s safe to say that the Iggles are poised for another Super Bowl berth, much like last year. What do you think?