Super Bowl 58’s Economic Impact: Las Vegas to Rake In $700 Million, as Total Fan Spendings Set to Cross $17 Billion Mark

Super Bowl 58 might very well be on its way to breaking every conceivable record there is to break. The host city? Las Vegas — marks a historic moment by hosting the Big Game for the first time. So, you can already imagine the increase in wagers, which hit $153 million last year. Super Bowl-bound teams? The Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs and the Brock Purdy-led 49ers — while the latter is poised to etch his name in the history books and silence the naysayers for good, the former is committed to getting one step closer to breaking Tom Brady’s record. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and now that pop sensation Taylor Swift has introduced a new wave of fans to football, it gets even crazier.

It has already been estimated that Sin City will draw more than 330k people during the Super Bowl weekend, raking in the moolah — a whopping $700 million boost to the economy, to be exact. But do the numbers add up since Allegiant Stadium can seat only 65,000 people at once? Well, if you haven’t already guessed, the rest of these folks will gather in restaurants, casinos, or anywhere that will serve food and have big screens to catch the game. And yes, this will highly impact the local businesses or any corporation that invested sweat and money in the big event.

According to an article by the RollingStone, Super Bowl weekends are already very massive in Vegas. Las Vegas Advisor publisher Anthony Curtis has already predicted a substantial increase in wagers, even assuming that every super-sized betting book would have to brace for an overflow. Increased room rates and higher costs of food and drinks will also leave a dent in every tourist’s wallet.

Moreover, as per the American Gaming Association, Vegas is expected to handle $1.5 billion in wagers, and illegal gambling will reach sky-high levels and exceed an economy-collapsing $23 billion. As the saying goes — the House always wins — and whoever comes on top, whether it’s the Niners or the Chiefs, it will ultimately be Vegas.

What More Can We Expect From the Super Bowl 58?

Now that we have established what is expected to ensue in Sin City, there are a few more things we can look forward to. For example, the National Retail Federation has estimated that fans are poised to spend a whopping $17.3 billion on food, beverages, merch, and other football-related items. They are also expecting that fans will break both the expenditure and viewership record in a Super Bowl this season.

As per KTNV, the National Beer Wholesalers Association estimates a 20% rise in beer sales. The article also projects that 80% of the total expenditure will be spent on food and drinks.

In just two days, the 2023 season will conclude and we will have our winner. Both Mahomes and Purdy have come a long way; however, it’s worth mentioning that the Niners are the ones getting favored in most of the major Sportsbooks. But if it were that easy, we would all be millionaires by now. For what it’s worth, perhaps what will happen in Vegas will stay in Vegas.