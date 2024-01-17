“Passed the Vibe Check”: Niners Fans Impressed After Brock Purdy Straight Up Refused to Sign a Cowboys Merch

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy, the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has made waves in the NFL with two stunning playoff appearances in his first two seasons. 49ers fans proudly hail him as their top quarterback, and his respect soared when he cleverly avoided signing a rival team’s hat for a fan.

A trending video of Brock Purdy is circulating online, showing him seated and signing merchandise for fans. After signing a few hats, he took a momentary pause when he encountered a Dallas Cowboys hat. After a quick thought, he denied signing it showcasing his loyalty with the 49ers. Purdy playfully teasing the fan expressed,

“Whoa, heck no! I ain’t signing this. Are you serious? Heck no! really right? Nah. I ain’t doing that. Go Niners!”

49ers fans adored Brock Purdy’s quick and playful response, appreciating how he stayed true to the team. They showered praise on him and expressed love for having him as their quarterback.

One fan stated, “Passed the vibe check ✔️”

Anoher one wrote, “that’s my QB1”

A social media user mentioned, “Just when I think I can’t love him more “

Someone else said, “That’s my goat”

A 49ers fan expressed, “Another reason to love him❣️❣️. Go Niners!”

Initially dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” after being the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Brock Purdy has skillfully captured the affections of his fans. Now, they can’t help but hail him as the “G.O.A.T” after his two incredible seasons.

Initially, Purdy started as the third-string quarterback behind Trey Lance and Jimmy G. However, destiny played its part, and in December 2022, he took over as the starter due to the main QB’s season-ending injury. Since then, he’s never looked back, and has now started in 21 of 25 games and has thrown for 5,654 yards, 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Cowboys’ Exit and Dak Prescott’s Struggles

The 49ers and Cowboys secured the No.1 and No. 2 seed in the NFC respectively, raising expectations of a potential Conference Championship clash. However, the Cowboys stumbled in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers, ending their 2023 season.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was selected for the All-Pro team over Brock Purdy this season. With Prescott failing immensely in the game that mattered the most his selection his facing criticism. Prescott against the Packers, despite throwing for 403 yards and three touchdowns had two interceptions out of which one was a pick six that ended their season.

Now, with the Cowboys out, the San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Packers in the Divisional Round. Interestingly, the fans of the America’s Team might find themselves cheering for the 49ers, hoping they can avenge their defeat. Still the question remains: Can Brock Purdy lead his team to the Conference Championship game once again?