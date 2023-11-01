“Been Dreaming Of This Moment”: Will Levis Had Emotional Reaction On His NFL Debut That Made History

Will Levis couldn’t have known that his debut performance would turn him into a messiah for the future of football in Tennessee. A double-digit lead in the first half almost came crashing down after a near-comeback from the Falcons, but the rookie quarterback still managed to find his receiving corps at the crucial point of the game. So, it’s no wonder why Levis felt emotional after this dominating performance.

In his post-game press conference, Will Levis couldn’t help but express his feelings about how his dream as a kid came true in the Nissan Stadium. His debut came up to be so great that he even became the first debut QB with such incredible stats.

Will Levis Shines on His Debut with The Titans

Will Levis had a debut to remember against the Atlanta Falcons. Replacing starting QB Ryan Tannehill, Levis etched his name in the history books, breaking all sorts of records. With the final score of 28-23, the rookie led the team to victory, and it was nothing short of a dream come true for him. In the post-game interview, overwhelmed with emotions, Levis said,

“It’s incredible. Just a shout-out to this team for embracing me and getting me through these past couple of weeks. I’m just excited to be a part of this team and do whatever I can to help them win. This is a dream come true for sure. I’ve been dreaming of this moment as a kid my entire life, even just to touch the field in an NFL game.”

He finished the game with an impressive 238 passing yards. He also added 4 touchdowns to his tally and zero interceptions. His passer rating stands at 130.5.

Levi Scripts History in His Dream Debut

Nicknamed, Billy Jean, the rookie QB’s debut, was a long time coming, and, boy, he didn’t disappoint. With his dominant performance, he became just the third-ever player to record four touchdowns in their NFL debut. Sacked only twice, he threw passes to 6 different Titan’s receivers. The 2023 2nd round pick has already become a top pick among the Copperhead Nation.

It appears that Levis has found his favorite target, as four of his touchdown passes were thrown to Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins. With Ryan Tannehill out with injury and Mallik Willis not a consistent performer, Pundits and fans alike expect Levis to get an extended run with the team.

With a 28-23 victory over the Falcons, the Titans are now at 3-4. They take on Pittsburgh Steelers in the next matchup. Mike Vrabel might have found a gem, and if he continues to excel like this, Vrabel will have to make some hard decisions when Tannehill eventually returns from injury.