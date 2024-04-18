Pat McAfee Celebrates 262nd Draft Pick Brock Purdy ‘Cashing’ In, Citing Russell Wilson’s Example

Credits – USA TODAY Sports (Brock Purdy announces that he will attend Iowa State University to play football. The announcement came during a press conference at Perry High School in Gilbert, February 7, 2018.)

Back when Brock Purdy was signed as the last pick of the draft from the 49ers, many San Francisco faithful were upset with the team’s decision. After all, this was the second consecutive season where their team didn’t have a notable figure at the QB position. The only solace was his low salary. But two years later, Mr. Irrelevant has defied expectations and even set a single-season franchise record with 4,280 passing yards leading his team to the Super Bowl.

After a prolific season, the only thing that was 49ers fans’ solace became their concern. The fans are now urging the board to pay a bumper hike to Purdy as they now know his value in Coach Shanahan’s system. While Purdy hasn’t received a contract extension, his value and mass appeal have landed him lucrative endorsement deals with brands like John Deere and Toyota. Pat McAfee in his latest video congratulated Purdy for cashing in his brand value and expressed his happiness.

Pat reminded Brock that Russell Wilson, who was picked in the fourth draft back then also had a similar reception. But things changed after his breakout season and it led him to where he is today. Pat was happy to see the 49ers QB earning big.

“This is something that happened with Russell Wilson years back because he was a fourth-rounder; so his contract was obviously nowhere near the same as other people. What you were getting paid because you’re a seventh-round pick, Mr Irrelevant versus what every other starting quarterback gets paid; we’re happy to see you get in your cash!”

Luckily for Brock Purdy, his days of relying on endorsement money and a shoestring salary will soon be over as San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York in his recent statement hinted at making Purdy, one of the highest-paid players on the roster.

Brock Purdy All Set To “Be Paid A Lot” By The San Francisco 49ers

During the NFL owners meeting last month, 49ers CEO Jed York told reporters that he feels it’s a good problem if your QB is the highest-paid player on the roster. Jed backed the popular sentiment by affirming the importance of the QB position and he thus argued that Purdy should be paid a lot.

“And to me, the quarterback is the most important position, not just in football, but in all sports, and those guys should be paid a lot.”

Purdy was recently quipped about Jed York’s statements about him deserving a payday. In true Purdy style, the QB brushed away the fiscal discussions and instead defined his focus on the field. He appreciated his CEO’s words but emphasized that his main focus is to get better on the field as a good performance there will put all the external expectations in place.

“That’s great, but for me, I still have to put in the work,” Purdy responded. “I have to win games for this organization, and I have to get better, starting here in OTAs. Everything will fall into place that it needs to, and that’s how I’m looking at it. But I appreciate his kind words.”

If I were Brock Purdy, I’d not worry about the contract extension with the 49ers. The last time the 49ers had an elite QB in their ranks, Jimmy Garoppolo, they momentarily made him one of the highest-paid QBs in the league. Considering inflation and the impact and promise that Purdy has shown in such a short time, an industry standard $40 million annual salary is the bare minimum for the Iowa alum. Fun times are ahead for Brock!