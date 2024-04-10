Pat McAfee Credits Gisele Bündchen As Green Bay Packers Plan for First Brazil Game in 105 Years

Green Bay is going international. And no they are not losing one of their very lucrative home games. It will be an away game at Philadelphia that has been moved to an international location. All the way down the continent, the Packers will fly to Brazil to play their first game in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles. Talking about the whole situation, Mark Murphy from the Packers said the international games are very important for the NFL and they would be down to support the league in its global efforts.

He also acknowledges that the Packers, due to their rich history and being community owned are quite popular in the South American nation. But he says that they are not the most popular as Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen take the cake making New England the top franchise in terms of fan sentiment from Brazil. Although the numbers Murphy offered might be incorrect, the same sentiment about Bündchen is echoed by Pat McAfee, who talked about the important international game on his latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show.

Talking about the popularity of the sport in Brazil, McAfee noted that him and his team had been hearing about the increasing craze for American football early in their media careers. And along with Italy and Canada, Brazil was another international spot that attracted an audience for American football. Looking at the increasing craze, McAfee speculates, “I assume the Gisele connection is a big reason why.”

The punter turned media analyst adds, “Gisele’s the GOAT of modelling. And I assume Brazil’s very proud that they created Gisele- The GOAT. (She was) actually married to the GOAT of this sport, and although Brazil will always be a soccer country, one of the greatest soccer countries of all time, the history is so deep down there. It’s like I like the fact that they saw football, were introduced to football, loved football and now they’ve earned a big time game. It’s not a pre-season game. This is a big time game to kick off the entire season (for the packers). Congrats to Brazil.”

It is the first regular season game ever in South America. And definitely, one of the biggest models in the world being from there would’ve sparked an interest in citizens as to what the game is all about.

Gisele Bündchen is Not the Only Reason Behind Uptick in NFL Brazil

According to news website, France 24, “Mr Gisele Bündchen” was a major reason behind increase in interest in American Football. Hollywood and Hip Hop references were another in for sports fans. But the news website also notes that the emigration of their soccer stars to other more lucrative leagues has created a vacuum for new sports to come in and make space.

And American Football is right at the doorstep waiting to be accepted. And the right notes have been hit, the numbers have spoken. Brazil has been chosen. In 2015, the number of Brazilians that were fans of the sport stood at 3 million. Today, that number stands at 38 million, out of which 20 percent are categorised as avid fans. The South American nation is the second largest market for the NFL outside the US, after Mexico.