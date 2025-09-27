mobile app bar

Pat McAfee Kicking Contest: A Comparison of Winners and Payouts of Each Season

Samnur Reza
Published

Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee Image Credits: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When the CFB season is afoot, tuning in to College GameDay on Saturdays has become something of a tradition. Arguably the best pre-game show out there, it got even more exciting in 2023 with the addition of Pat McAfee.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter has transitioned seamlessly into his media roles, and his trademark energy whenever he’s on the mic is exactly what he brings to GameDay.

McAfee even started a game-show-style kicking contest for students in his second year with ESPN, challenging one lucky guy per week to nail a 33-yard field goal. And if they succeed, there’s some serious cash on the line.

McAfee gave away just $30k in his first year

That’s right, McAfee didn’t exactly break the bank in 2023, with only one student cashing in all season. After several contestants came up short, it was Greyson Wilhelm who finally drilled the kick and walked away with $30,000, according to Front Office Sports.

2024 was a big year for the students

According to available data, McAfee shelled out more than $950k in 2024. Some of that money even went to a good cause.

Henry Silver grabbed the biggest share, a massive $800k, with half donated to hurricane relief and the other half split with others.

At a Texas A&M game, one student banked $50k after drilling the kick off the upright, while Daniel from California pocketed $100k. Oh, and let’s not forget the Ram truck that went to a student named Weston Arthur.

2025 has started with a bang

Going into Week 5 of the college football season, McAfee has already shelled out a whopping $850k. In the opening week, Logan Pallo, an OSU sophomore, had $250,000 on the line and nailed the kick to take it home.

The very next week, Jack Daugard hit for $300,000, pushing the total to $550k in just two weeks. Weeks 3 and 4 gave McAfee a bit of a breather, but this Saturday, he dropped another $300k to former kicker Carson Albright.

And with the season still young, the payouts will only get bigger, surely surpassing last year’s total. Reports say McAfee has already handed out more than $2 million through these contests while dodging over $5 million. No wonder this has become one of the most loved segments on the show.

