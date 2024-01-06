Shannon Sharpe Gives Honest Assessment On Katt Williams’ Take On Kevin Hart’s Hollywood Career

It is much easier to talk about what didn’t go viral after Katt Williams’ interview with Shannon Sharpe instead of focusing on what went viral. Katt didn’t hold back on Kevin Hart’s Hollywood journey in his interview, the banter keeps going on. However, Shannon Sharpe felt the need to address this topic and clarify things on his podcast with Chad Johnson, ‘Nightcap’.

Shannon Sharpe explored the controversy with Chad Johnson in the aftermath that caused Shannon’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ viewership to go off the charts. They delved into the discussion about Kevin Hart after Johnson expressed doubt about Katt downgrading Hart’s career. He felt Kevin Hart took the step when an opportunity presented itself. Sharpe clarifies the context, offering insights into what Katt Williams might have intended with his comments.

Sharpe clarifies that Katt Williams likely suggested Kevin Hart accepted roles without personal standards, willing to compromise for opportunities. Williams hinted that he had rejected similar roles, maintaining personal standards that Hart may have compromised for.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NightcapShow_/status/1743289618038952000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I think the thing is, what Katt is saying is that the opportunity that he passed on was because he wasn’t willing to compromise his integrity,” Shannon added, “And Kevin said ‘I didn’t compromise anything’”

Katt Williams boldly asserted that, in 15 years, no one in Hollywood recalls a sold-out Kevin Hart show or a standing ovation at a comedy club. Let’s take a look at what he added in his unapologetic critique.

Kevin Hart Responded To Katt William’s Saucy Disses on Shannon Sharpe’ Podcast

Katt Williams spilled the beans on his Hollywood journey, sharing how every movie Kevin Hart took was once on his plate, but he refused due to concerns. Williams insists on maintaining standards, refusing roles that compromise his principles.

“For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk,” Katt added, “Like it don’t need to be overtly homosexual cuz I’m not homosexual right? It doesn’t need that to be funny, right?” “And me saying that and them going, ‘Oh yeah, no problem,’ and then going to give it to this other guy and having him do it just like it was and acting like I’m a bad person because I keep standing on my standard.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real/status/1742869289131249982?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He highlights Hollywood’s response to his decision portrayed him negatively. Williams added that he unapologetically stands by his decisions. Kevin Hart responded to Katt Williams with a touch of humor, advising him “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad.” Being a Philadelphia Eagles die-hard fan, Kevin just knows how to banter.

Hart takes the opportunity to promote his upcoming Netflix film “Lift” and playfully connects a line from the trailer to the situation, suggesting Gugu Mbatha-raw is referring to “Katt” when she says “They really love you.” He invites the world to mark their calendars, teasing that the film is something truly special.