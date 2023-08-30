Pat McAfee Offers a Special $500,000 Worth Motivation to T.J Watt for Breaking NFL Sack Record This Season

Pat McAfee is fired up to see TJ Watt cook for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. Seeing his domination, McAfee has offered Watt an added motivation to break the record for most sacks recorded in an NFL season. Pat McAfee pledged to donate a whopping sum of $500,000 to TJ’s favorite charity, if he succeeds in his mission.

Advertisement

During the 2021 season, Watt showed the NFL world why he is paid the big bucks in the league for his position. Apparently, Watt had matched the 22.5 sack record of Michael Strahan in an NFL season. The outside linebacker would be looking to shatter his own record this time around. Moreover, to provide some extra motivation, Pat McAfee has also made his way into the picture.

Pat McAfee Proposes Half a Million-Dollar Challenge to T.J Watt

Former punter for the Indianapolis Colts, Pat McAfee is choosing to place a cold bet on Steelers’ OLB, TJ Watt. McAfee was impressed by Watt’s display on the field with 22.5 sacks during the 2021 season. Reflecting on the same during the ‘Pat McAfee Show’, the former punter said to Watt,

Advertisement

“We saw a little push/pull out of you. now everybody on the Internet is like, ‘It’s a third-string offensive lineman.’ That’s an adult, ok? That’s an adult that was training to do that and another adult just picked him and decided ‘No, you’re not going this way, you’re going this way.’ So, I can’t wait to see what you do this season. 22.5 is a big number. If you break it, we’ll give $500,000 to a charity of your choice. Alright? We’ll just make that right now.”

Watt didn’t think for a second while accepting the challenge. He said, “I appreciate it. That’s incredible. I’m here for it.” The pursuit by Watt of a single-season sack record seems promising. In 2021, he had 22.5 sacks to his name, despite the fact that he missed two games and parts of others due to injury.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Luciow1992/status/1696319867719196942?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It will be interesting to see how TJ Watt fairs in the upcoming season given the added twist of Pat McAfee’s offer.

Advertisement

T.J Watt is Excited For 2023 Season

Listening to Watt on the show with Pat McAfee, it was evident that he is gearing up for an impactful season with the Steelers. He is excited to work around with his quarterbacks who have shown promise in the preseason. Wanting to know more about what Watt thinks 0f the Steelers’ QB situation, Pat McAfee asked,

“Let’s talk about the other side of the bow. Now you might be able to attack the quarterback even more with an offense that might be able to get a lead in offense. It seems to be a bit more aggressive and tactical this season as opposed to years past.”

Watt did not shy away from answering Pat’s queries about the great possibilities he sees in terms of offensive firepower at the Steelers. He started with Kenny Pickett before moving on to George Pickens. He said, “Yeah, it’s been special to see Kenny go from year one to year two.”

“Coach T is always talking about taking that leap from year one to year two, and uh quarterback is such a tough position to play as a rookie. Just to have everything slowed down for him and being able to play at the way he’s played through preseason has been special to watch,” Watt added.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheStandard412/status/1696220352781656275?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

McAfee specifically asked for George Pickens, wanting to know more about the young QB. Watt replied, “He’s a freak. Genetic freak. I don’t I still don’t think he understands how good he is”. The Pittsburgh Steelers look ready for the regular season. TJ Watt seemed confident about the team’s offense and defense combinations. Let’s see how Watt performs with half a million dollars for charity on the line.