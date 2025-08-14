Erin Andrews Reflects on Working With Tom Brady, Slams “Ridiculous” Comments on Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady hung up his cleats after 23 seasons, trading the field for the broadcast booth as a color commentator. While he’s the undisputed GOAT with an unmatched understanding of the game, TB12 is still finding his rhythm when it comes to engaging an audience from behind the mic. Fortunately, a stellar support team surrounds him: Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi, who are there to guide him.

Advertisement

Erin Andrews has been a fixture on NFL sidelines for more than a decade, with two decades of reporting experience under her belt. As she prepares for her 12th season as a sideline reporter for Fox, Andrews joined NBC’s Morgan Chesky to discuss the upcoming NFL year and her time working alongside Brady.

When asked if she had offered the seven-time Super Bowl champion any tips on broadcasting, Andrews laughed it off. Instead, she admitted she’s the one asking Brady for advice, though mostly about planning the perfect vacation.

Still, she has no doubt he’ll continue to improve in the booth as the seasons go on. Andrews praised Brady’s football intellect, saying his vision and ability to break down plays far surpass her own. She’s especially impressed by the way he dissects the game during production meetings, bringing a fresh and insightful perspective to the broadcast team.

For Andrews, sharing the booth with Brady is still surreal as she still can’t believe she gets to call TB12 her coworker, and she is just as excited for the season as the GOAT himself.

” I don’t give the GOAT any tips. I ask him for tips on how I can have fantastic European vacations like he does. Tom is the best on and off the field. He is only gonna get that much better. You don’t doubt the GOAT. We are all excited for the 2nd season with him. He sees things that even if I write 800 articles, he will see things so differently than I ever will. It’s still a cool pinch yourself moment to sit in production meetings and hear his perspective. It’s pretty awesome.”

So, what can fans expect from the upcoming NFL season, according to Erin Andrews? For starters, there’s the big question of whether the Philadelphia Eagles can defend their title.

There’s optimism in Philly. They’ve managed to keep most of their core intact, but the reality is, injuries can strike any team. Questions also linger about Saquon Barkley’s ability to replicate his past performances, and how strong both their offense and defense will be after losing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Then there are last season’s runner-ups, the Kansas City Chiefs. Can they bounce back? That especially applies to Patrick Mahomes, who’s been unfairly targeted with body-shaming on social media. Andrews came to the two-time MVP’s defense, making it clear there’s nothing wrong with his body or fitness, calling it “ridiculous” to body shame someone who always delivers when it matters most.

Andrews is also eager to see Aaron Rodgers back on the field for another season, though she’s not making any bold Super Bowl predictions. For her, the NFL remains “the biggest reality show” where absolutely anything can happen.