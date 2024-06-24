Patrick Mahomes’ 10-Year Extension Threw “Everything Out of Whack,” Analyst Describes

Back in 2020, Patrick Mahomes inked a whopping 10-year, $450 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, showing faith in the franchise and seemingly setting a fair market rate for franchise quarterbacks. Fast forward to today; with Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow securing $55 million-a-year contracts, Mahomes’ massive deal suddenly appears like an underpaid bargain, despite his status as the league’s top QB.

Brad Spielberger, Director of Football Administration at Grand Central Sports Management, recently shed some light on this shifting landscape during his appearance on “The Athletic NFL.” He pointed out how Mahomes’ 10-year deal initially put a lid on QB salaries for contract extensions. But now, we’re seeing a return to 4-year and 5-year deals because, as Brad puts it, the QB market doesn’t sit still for long.

“When you mention all those names, those were four-year and five-year deals, and we’re back there now,” Brad explained. “But Mahomes’ 10-year extension just kind of threw everything out of whack because it actually did put a salary cap on quarterbacks.” “Like we talk about Gronkowski back in the day at tight end, different positions where you can’t justify going above the number one guy. Mahomes was that for a brief period, but that doesn’t last at quarterback,” he continued.

Brad and host Robert Mays also shed light on how Mahomes’ deal paved the way for the Chiefs to splurge on other key players. It also made other aspirational quarterbacks think twice before asking for more than the league’s top QB.

However, now with recent contracts pushing past the $50 million mark, it begs the question: did Mahomes’ deal create a necessary cap, and is a cap even needed for these extensions?

If teams are willing to shell out big bucks for their QBs, they might need to think hard about contract length too. After all, it helps them navigate the coming years and how they can divide up their money. Mahomes’ deal did exactly that.

It helped the Chiefs fluidly move their money around and plan ahead, as they no longer had to think about the highest-paid position. But for how long?

Stephen A. Demands the Chiefs Make Mahomes the Highest-Paid QB in NFL

It’s hard to believe, but Patrick Mahomes, the face of the league, is currently the 10th highest-paid quarterback. Stephen A. Smith of ESPN thinks of this situation as downright absurd. Moreover, on his show, Smith didn’t hold back about who he thinks should be topping the salary charts.

“Kansas City Chiefs! Pick up the phone right now,” Smith urged, his voice rising. “Call Mahomes’ agent and tell him, ‘Once the dust settles, we’re making you the highest-paid player in the NFL.’ Period. Let’s put this to bed. Nobody, and I mean nobody, deserves to be paid more than Patrick Mahomes.“

With quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Trevor Lawrence all cashing in on deals north of $50 million a year, Mahomes’ absence from this elite pay group has fans and several analysts alike scratching their heads.

Stephen A. was not just talking; he was practically insisting on the Chiefs acting fast. He wants them to give Mahomes and his agent some peace of mind, assuring them that a market-topping payday is coming their way. It’s about time Kansas City ponies up for their superstar. The analyst argues that this should be the Chiefs’ first move once all the dust settles down.