Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ one-year-old daughter Sterling is already falling in love with a sport & it’s not football

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ one-year-old daughter Sterling Skye is already getting soccer lessons from her mother.

In super quick time, Patrick Mahomes has established himself as one of the biggest superstars in the world of the NFL. He was first roped in by the Chiefs in 2017 as Alex Smith’s backup.

When Smith went to the Redskins, Mahomes was named Kansas City’s QB1 and since then, the man just hasn’t looked back. He led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in 2020 ending the Kansas City-based franchise’s 50 year drought.

As expected, after he was able to guide the team to a Super Bowl win, Mahomes was offered a mammoth $503 million 10-year extension by the franchise which he gleefully accepted.

Moreover, after a heartbreaking playoff loss last season, Patrick’s team has started the 2022 season in an incredible fashion and are being counted as frontrunners in the race to lift the Lombardi.

Little Sterling is following her mother Brittany Mahomes’ footsteps

As far as personal life is concerned, Patrick is going through a golden phase in that part of life as well. Patrick and Brittany are expecting their second child very soon.

The power couple tied the knot back in March 2022 and have a beautiful daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. In fact, in the grand Patrick-Brittany wedding, it was the adorable little Sterling who stole the show.

As it turns out, Brittany, who is a professional soccer player herself, wants her daughter to follow her footsteps. Recently, Brittany shared a couple of pictures on Instagram in which she was seen playing soccer with little Sterling.

Brittany, who feels very strongly about promoting women in sports, is looking to give a head start to her little one. “Start ‘em young,” she captioned the incredible mother-daughter picture.

Through the years, Brittany has been trolled mercilessly on social media platforms for her comments and on-field actions. In fact, there were reports last season that Patrick wanted his wife to not attend the Chiefs games anymore.

However, Patrick quickly discarded all such claims. In fact, the power couple has been going as strong as ever and are soon going to add another member to the family.

