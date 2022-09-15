Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have $503 million to celebrate, but parenting became like a ‘burden’ for them

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are looking to make inroads in the sporting community in whatever way they can, and Brittany is finding her own path.

The Chiefs quarterback has turned in perhaps the greatest start to an NFL career by any quarterback. In his first full year as a starter, Mahomes threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, only the second player ever to do that. That feat earned him the NFL’s MVP award.

He almost went to the Super Bowl as well, stopped by Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Conference Championship. In his next year, Mahomes would not be denied. He took the Chiefs all the way to the Super Bowl and won it while taking home Super Bowl MVP.

In short, in his four years as a starter, Mahomes has been to the Super Bowl twice, won it once, made four straight Conference Championships, made the Pro Bowl four times, and was First-Team AP All-Pro once. For just four years in the league as a true starter, that’s ridiculous. All that has turned into a 10-year, $503 million extension for the quarterback. Patrick Mahomes has a net worth of $40 million.

Numbers wise it’s insane how far ahead of every single QB Patrick Mahomes is at this age of his career. He’s still got 15 years left in him too…he’s gonna shatter every single QB statistic there is pic.twitter.com/Tu0sB6eS51 — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) May 11, 2022

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews opened up about the struggles of parenting

Brittany Matthews has made her own inroads in the sporting community. She used to be a soccer star, and she’s now launched her own fitness brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness, and she’s a co-owner of the KC NWSL pro women’s soccer team.

Matthews has a net worth of $10 million and has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 272.9k on Twitter

The couple share one child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, born on February 20th, 2021. However, parenting wasn’t always so easy and welcoming.

The couple wanted to keep everything quiet around Skye, not wanting to draw attention to her from the outside world at such a young age, but eventually the secret became too hard to contain.

“Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” Mahomes said. “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.”

Things seemed to have worked out as the couple is very together with their cute daughter.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews share first photo of 4-month-old Sterling: https://t.co/Gs4p6ieDka pic.twitter.com/12vBJQxBPU — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) June 11, 2021

