Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson edge Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and other big names in a massive Week 1 for NFL Fantasy

NFL Fantasy: With the 1st week of the season in the books, let us take a look at the best performers this week.

Here are the best performers of Week 1 in a regular PPR league. A regular PPR league has 1 quarterback, 2 running backs, 2 wide receivers, a tight end, a flex, a kicker, and a defense.

QB: Patrick Mahomes – 34.9

Mahomes put together a 5 touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals in which he dismantled their defense with ease. His favorite target, Travis Kelce, is also on this list as a benefactor of Mahomes’ big day.

RB1: Saquon Barkley – 33.4

Barkley helped his team get off to a winning start which seems to be the start of a new era in New York. The arrival of Brian Daboll from Buffalo seems to have sparked a fire in their offense which came alive late to save the Giants.

RB2: Jonathan Taylor – 27.5

Taylor picked up right where he left off which was as the RB1 for last season. Although his team struggled against a mediocre Houston Texans squad, Taylor will reliably produce in almost every game this season.

My god #Jonathantaylor is good!!!! — Toeknee Twoshoes (@ToekneeTwoshoes) September 11, 2022

WR1: Justin Jefferson – 39.4

Jefferson is going to give Green Bay Packers’ fans nightmares for a long time. He seemed to be open every play and burnt the hyped Packers defense to the tune of 9 receptions for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns.

WR2: Cooper Kupp – 31.8

Kupp was the only positive on a Los Angeles Rams squad that thoroughly got washed by the visiting Buffalo Bills to start the season. Kupp was fed handsomely by Stafford, a trend that has carried over from last season.

TE: Travis Kelce – 26.1

Kelce is now the primary beneficiary of Patrick Mahomes’ arm with Tyreek Hill having gone to Miami. Kelce feasted against a lackluster Arizona Cardinals defense that could not stop Kelce all day long.

Also Read: Tom Brady has ‘personal sh*t’ and Gisele Bündchen has sacrificed enough, $650 million power couple face problems in their marriage

Kicker and defense could be the deciding factor all season long in NFL Fantasy

Flex: Davante Adams – 30.1

Adams was able to reconnect with his college quarterback this offseason and they seem to be meshing well with one another already. Carr made it a point to force feed Adams all game long which was evident on the first drive itself.

Defense: Pittsburgh Steelers – 26.0

The Steelers defense was the catalyst in the upset against the Cincinnati Bengals. They picked off Joe Burrow 4 times as well as causing a fumble from the quarterback. Minkah Fitzpatrick also had a touchdown.

My god #Jonathantaylor is good!!!! — Toeknee Twoshoes (@ToekneeTwoshoes) September 11, 2022

Kicker: Younghoe Koo – 19.0

Koo shined on an Atlanta Falcons team that blew the lead once again to an upstart New Orleans Saints team that could make some noise in the NFC South if their playmakers all remain healthy.

Total: 268.2

Also Read: Dana White Lauds $400 Million Worth NFL Star Tom Brady, Who Once Invested in $4 Billion Valued UFC