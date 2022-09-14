Tom Brady has ‘personal sh*t’ and Gisele Bündchen has sacrificed enough, $650 million power couple face problems in their marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been through a lot in their careers, and recently their marital struggles seem to be coming to a head.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

His wife Gisele Bündchen is one of the most famous super models in the world. She was Victoria Secret’s cover girl for a long time, and she was the highest paid model in the word.

She’s been on the covers of Rolling Stone, Time, Forbes, Vogue, W, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and more. Gisele Bündchen’s net worth is $400 million. Together, Brady and Gisele have a massive net worth of $650 million.

LOOK: Tom Brady swoons over wife Gisele Bundchen’s latest photoshoot https://t.co/gMvhO1vnTR — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 2, 2022

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been dealing with a lot this offseason

This offseason, Brady made headlines when he decided to retire. The decision came shortly after the Buccaneers lost to the Rams in the divisional round.

However, he pretty much only retired for 40 days before coming back. Of course, the NFL world was happy to hear the news as nobody was really prepared for the greatest player of all time to hang up his cleats.

Outside the NFL, Gisele was apparently not too thrilled with the decision. Gisele opened up about their marriage recently in an Elle interview.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Gisele said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

She also believes that she has sacrificed enough in her career, and now, she needs to focus on herself.

I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she explained. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” she added. “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

Brady has also opened up to being distraught with his personal life. He took time off during the Buccaneers training camp and preseason games to spend time with his family.

