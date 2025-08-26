Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Receive Special Message from Super Bowl LIV Champion About 1587 Steakhouse

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been nearly unstoppable on the field, their chemistry carving up NFL defenses for years. Together, they’ve brought Super Bowls to Kansas City and shattered records along the way. But the duo isn’t limiting their partnership to football anymore.

Off the field, they’ve become business partners as well: from investing in an F1 team to now launching their very own steakhouse, a venture that pays tribute to their legacy.

Fittingly named “1587 Prime”, a nod to Mahomes’ No. 15 and Kelce’s No. 87, the restaurant is inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel in downtown Kansas City. Though it hasn’t officially opened yet, excitement is already sky-high. Pre-bookings went live on August 20, and reservations sold out almost immediately.

Among those securing an invite was former Chiefs offensive tackle and Super Bowl champion Mitchell Schwartz. Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Schwartz showed off the elaborate invitation he received: a football engraved with “1587 Prime,” featuring autographs from both Mahomes and Kelce, as well as their partner Nobles 33.

The football is encased in glass, placed inside a sleek box with the words “You’re invited” inscribed on top. With his usual humor, Schwartz noted that despite playing alongside Mahomes and Kelce, this was the first time he ever got both of their signatures, and it took a steakhouse opening to make it happen.

So what sets 1587 Prime apart? The venue promises a “multi-sensory dining experience”, featuring private dining rooms, a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, a “jaw-dropping” meat display, and an extensive wine collection. Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet across two floors, they have designed it to be as grand as the duo’s achievements on the field.

The restaurant will officially open its doors on September 17, a fitting date, as it also marks Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday.