“That Would Be a Significant Pay Decrease From Podcasting”: Jason Kelce on Coaching for the Eagles in the Future

Jason Kelce is a beloved figure in Eagles Nation. Widely regarded as a Hall of Fame center and one of the best to ever play the position, his teammates also praise him as one of the greatest leaders they’ve ever plied their trades with. Jason was and still is very involved in the Philadelphia community, where he’s an icon of the town.

That’s why a coaching job for Jason on the team would make many fans—and possibly the majority of players—happy. However, he isn’t so sure it would bring him the same level of happiness.

The six-time First-Team All-Pro recently joined Pardon My Take for an interview. Big Cat of Barstool Sports asked him outright if he would ever consider coaching as an assistant alongside his former offensive line coach, Jeff Stoutland. It makes sense, considering Jason himself has said in the past that Stoutland was the most influential figure in his career.

On the other hand, when Jason retired, Stoutland remarked that he lost not just a player but a friend as well. Jason thus could likely land a job on the Eagles’ staff quickly and learn the coaching ropes.

But unfortunately, he has other plans, and his reasons for not jumping at the opportunity may surprise some.

“I mean, part of me would love to do that,” Jason said. “But, that would be a significant pay decrease from podcasting.”

It may come as a surprise, but Jason is 100% telling the truth. Last year, it was reported that Jason and Travis Kelce took home $33.3 million from their New Heights podcast. This past year, they signed a three-year deal with Amazon’s Wondery for over $100 million. The duo are doing just fine for a show that only requires them to talk for two to three hours about two to three times a week.

The average NFL coaching salary, on the other hand, is $45k a year. Some of the greats, like Andy Reid, Sean Payton, and Mike Tomlin, make over $15 million a year. However, for assistant coaches, the pay only ranges from $44-$78k. This isn’t a bad salary whatsoever, but compared to the $33 million a year that Jason earned, it looks like chump change.

But that’s not the only reason Jason wouldn’t want to take the job.

“There’s also just the time commitment of those guys. It’s like, you know, I got three young kids, a fourth on the way, and I don’t know if I’m ready for that yet.”

It’s true that an NFL coach, whether an assistant or head coach, spends a lot of time at work during the season. We’re talking 12-16 hour days, including weekends, and the job can easily exceed 60 hours a week. Some coaches practically live at their facilities. It’s not the ideal job for a new dad trying to help raise four young children. Not to mention, his wife, Kylie, now has her own media commitments and can’t always take care of the kids.

So, sorry Philly fans. Looks like you’re going to have to wait quite some time before Jason ever truly considers taking an Eagles coaching job. It would make so much sense and be a dream scenario for some, but at the moment, it doesn’t make any sense for Jason.