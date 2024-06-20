Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Take an Innovative Measure to Keep Their Pets Safe With New Tech

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are proud parents not only to their two kids—Sterling and Bronze—but also to their two beautiful dogs, Steel and Silver. Anyone who raises pets knows it is hard work. You constantly worry about their safety and take all the necessary measures to ensure it. Fortunately for those people, Brittany and her dog trainer have come up with a perfect solution to ease these worries.

The former soccer star recently took to Instagram to share an innovative measure to keep their two dogs safe. Partnering with the pet supply brand PetSafe, Brittany introduced a new Guardian GPS+ Tracking fence collar, which, if used correctly, will ensure your dog isn’t off to an adventure.

These dog-tracking collars create an imaginary fence using an app on your phone, allowing the fence to be set up anywhere and in any shape. The collar then sends out a beeping sound, signaling your dog not to cross that particular boundary, which keeps them from stumbling upon any unwanted dangers.

This revolutionary pet-safe collar is a game changer, bringing peace of mind to dog parents everywhere by ensuring their pets are safe everywhere. Notably, Patrick and Brittany have two dogs in their household, Steel and Silver.

Steel is an 8-year-old Pit Bull, which was a gift to Brittany from Patrick on Valentine’s Day. Interestingly, he was named after the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that Brittany supported when she was still playing soccer. Their other dog is named Silver, who is a Cane Corso. With these innovative collars, Brittany and Patrick can ensure that both Steel and Silver are always safe.

Brittany’s Dogs Once Gave Her a Frightening Scare

In the promotional video, Brittany also revealed that her dogs once escaped from the backyard and wandered on the road. Although they weren’t gone for long, the incident deeply frightened her. Fans, therefore, expressed their admiration for Brittany’s deep devotion to her dogs’ safety, which they can now follow.

They appreciated the ingenious solution she shared, noting how much they love Patrick and Brittany’s two dogs and how well they are taken care of. Some even thanked Brittany for advocating for pet safety and remarked that Kansas City is lucky to have the Mahomes family.

On the other hand, several were impressed with the innovative Guardian GPS+ Tracking fence collars, calling the solution genius and expressing excitement to buy it for their own pets. A few, however, were more curious about the training process and wondered if the collars would be effective if the dog was chasing prey. See for yourselves:

Others chimed in and commented,

Safe to say, Brittany and Patrick really love their furry babies. Notably, the two pups have a designated grooming space fitted with a spa. They also have a shared Instagram account with over 210k followers.