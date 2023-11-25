Patrick Mahomes’ Aunt Isn’t Happy With What She Is Seeing With the Chiefs: “Kelce Was Out There Looking Crazy”

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense has significantly struggled this season and most point their finger at the receiving room. Their offense currently ranks eighth in the league in yards per game and a disappointing 14th in points per game, which is a first since Patrick Mahomes took over the starting role. The defending champs are no longer an ‘explosive unit’ and have turned into a ‘mediocre’ offensive team, which even Mahomes’ aunt agrees with.

Advertisement

The two-time MVP’s aunt, Tinesha Mahomes, recently blasted the Chiefs’ management for hindering the offense. The conversation took place on her podcast, ‘2 Gems and a Mic’, where she expressed how unhappy she was with the team.

She specifically mentioned how the Chiefs couldn’t outplay their opponents in the second half due to a weak receiving room. In her view, KC GM Brett Veach is at the center of all this.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes’ Aunt Calls Out KC GM Brett Veach

During the podcast interview, Tinesha didn’t shy away from putting the blame on Veach for the Chiefs’ struggling offense. She even jokingly said that the blind singer ‘Stevie Wonder’ could see how terrible the Chiefs’ offense is right now, and Veach should have bolstered the roster by bringing in good receivers and backs.

Patrick Mahomes’ aunt added that she is tired of seeing the Chiefs struggle like this. She mentioned how the rookies are dropping balls left and right, probably recalling Marques Valdez-Scantling’s game-winning drop. She further stated that Brett Veach could have made a few adjustments to the roster, which might have prevented their current situation.

Tinesha even remarked on Patrick Mahomes’ and Travis Kelce’s frustration during matches. Moreover, she added that head coach Andy Reid exhibited frustration by making calls he doesn’t typically make.

“The same receivers are out there, dropping balls left and right. And Pat is out there looking crazy himself… The frustration is showing,” Tinesha said. “I got tired of seeing this… Kelce was out there looking crazy. Andy out there making calls that people don’t normally see him make. Their frustration is showing everywhere.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1728167428603973733?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Chiefs, currently 7-3, have spent more than a month without scoring a single point in the second half. Both fans and pundits feel let down by the defending champ’s offensive struggle, which is only balanced by their defense for now. Notably, it was Chris Jones who sacked Hurts twice last game and kept the winning hope alive. How long this will last is nothing but uncertain. Their Super Bowl dream seems quite troubling for sure.