“He Started off Like Gangbusters”: Andy Reid Analyzes Carson Wentz’s Performance Against Jaguars

Picture taken from: Jul 22, 2024; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass as head coach Andy Reid looks on during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs faced a challenging preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, falling short 26-13 on Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a brief appearance, leading just one drive before handing the reins to newly added backup Carson Wentz.

Despite the loss, head coach Andy Reid found positives in Wentz’s debut as Mahomes’ backup. In his post-game press conference, Reid said,

“He started off like gangbusters, and then the rush got him. What he did and how he handled things was great, it was just, you know, he had a lot of pressure there, working through.”

Although Wentz’s performance was a mixed bag, it showed flashes of promise. His first snap resulted in a crisp play-action pass to tight end Noah Gray which injected early energy into the drive. However, a stalled run game and subsequent sack forced the Chiefs to punt.

Still, Wentz maintained his composure when returning with the second-team offense but struggled to maintain a consistent flow. A fumbled snap pushed the offense backward, leading to another punt.

However, Carson’s resilience was evident as he continued to lead the offense with determination despite these setbacks. He certainly offered a glimpse of his potential as a reliable backup. Additionally, Wentz seems to have developed explosive chemistry with a crucial part of the Chiefs’ offense.

Wentz and Moore’s chemistry taking shape at camp

Thursday’s training camp in Kansas City served up an unexpected thrill. Wentz teamed up with third-year receiver Skyy Moore for a moment that turned heads and displayed their explosive chemistry. During the St. Joseph practice session, the duo connected on a big play that left the Chiefs’ formidable secondary scrambling.

The Chiefs’ social media team wasted no time sharing the highlight reel-worthy clip. It showcased Wentz delivering a pinpoint pass to Moore, who caught it with flair. Wentz’s precision was perfectly complemented by Moore’s playmaking skills.

These throws had become a regular showing of Wentz’s talents during the Chiefs’ practices at Missouri Western State University.

While Kansas City fans naturally hope to see Mahomes under center throughout the season, there’s a growing sense of confidence in Wentz’s capabilities as a backup.